Thinkific Introduces New Podcast: "Unique Genius: The Business of Creators"

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced the launch of a new Podcast, "Unique Genius: The Business of Creators". The podcast is crafted to cater to the specific needs and ambitions of creators, offering a unique and inspiring window into the world of creative entrepreneurship.

"Unique Genius" is a mentorship forum where accomplished creators engage in candid discussions about the challenges and successes they've encountered on their entrepreneurial journeys. Throughout the series, listeners will gain access to the thoughts and experiences of some of the world's foremost creators, as they openly share their own hard-won insights and wisdom.

In each of the podcast's six first season episodes, expert speakers — which include high-performing entrepreneurs like Jon Youshaei, Ellie Diop, and XayLi Barclay — will explore essential topics for creator educators who are curious about how to build a business at scale. They will delve into key subjects such as defining a strong creator business, the importance of purpose-driven versus data-driven approaches, navigating revenue diversification beyond brand sponsorships, making strategic choices about audience growth, fostering a healthy company culture, and preparing for future growth and liquidity.

"Every time I speak with one of our successful creators they drop these insights that blow me away. This podcast is a way for us to share that knowledge with the wider world of creator educators and help them build their own remarkable businesses," said Greg Smith, Thinkific co-founder and CEO. "With Unique Genius, we've strived to not just provide another business podcast but a valuable resource offering creator educators and entrepreneurs practical insights, thought-provoking discussions, and a wealth of knowledge from some of the most successful creators globally."

Episode one of the Unique Genius podcast, 'How to Build a Viral Creator Business with ex-YouTube Employee John Youshaei' will debut across all popular podcast platforms on February 8, 2024 with a new episode dropping every two weeks.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

