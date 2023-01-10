Thinkific Continues to Focus and Refine its Organization to Accelerate Growth, Achieve Profitability, and Drive Customer Success

Thinkific announces reduction in workforce of approximately 75 people.

The Company commits to reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA exiting 2023.

Thinkific affirms Q4 2022 outlook of $13.5 - $13.7 million in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $5.1 million to $5.7 million .

Thinkific reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with IFRS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market and sell digital learning products, today announced a reduction in workforce. This reduction aligns the Company's talent with key growth initiatives, and reduces its expense structure, resulting in Thinkific achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA exiting 2023.

"We closed the fourth quarter as expected, and with the initiatives we announced today, profitability is in sight," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "Having said that, any decision that affects people is not easy to make, and we understand the impact it has on both the Thinkers to whom we are saying goodbye, as well as the ones who are staying.

"We are grateful to our team for creating our exceptional culture, industry-leading products, and for working to ensure the success of our Creators. Creator success remains our north star, and we will continue to focus our efforts on building the most innovative products, features and tools that make it easy for our customers to build and scale amazing digital learning businesses," concluded Mr. Smith.

Today, Thinkific Co-Founder and CEO, Greg Smith sent this letter to Thinkific employees.

"My mandate as Thinkific's President is clear: to drive profitability and growth. We must concentrate our efforts on the projects that deliver the greatest impact for our customers and our business," said Steve Krenzer, President of Thinkific. "The steps we have taken today, while difficult, will sharpen our focus, and are critical to us executing on our long-term business strategy," said Mr. Krenzer.

Thinkific will be reporting its fourth quarter and year end financial and operational results for 2022 on February 22, 2023. At this time, it will communicate its outlook for the first quarter of 2023, and provide a general business update, including further details on this announcement.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for creator-educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products—from courses to communities—and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; IR Contact: Janet Craig, [email protected]