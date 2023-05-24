Thinkific Continues to Advance Thinkific Plus Offering Through Completion of SOC 2 Data Security and Privacy Certification

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, announced today that it has obtained SOC 2 Type 1 cybersecurity compliance certification through the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit with no findings.

The required audit was conducted by BDO Canada LLP, a leading global professional services firm, and the certification affirms that the Company's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the stringent SOC 2 standards for security.

SOC 2 is a cybersecurity compliance framework that is a widely recognized and respected compliance standard for companies entrusted with sensitive data. Thinkific's successful certification provides enterprise customers and partners with an enhanced level of confidence, affirming the Company's commitment to maintaining robust security measures in the storage and processing of client data.

With the growing reliance on external vendors for essential business activities and strategies, it has become crucial to establish high levels of trust and transparency regarding the operations and processes of cloud service providers. SOC 2 serves to validate the presence of internal controls that uphold the security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security.

"As larger businesses put their faith in our platform to distribute their learning products and grow their business, maintaining robust security and data privacy is essential as a trusted partner," said Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific. "The SOC 2 certification is an important independent validation of our commitment to maintaining the highest level of security and compliance for our customers."

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products — from courses to communities — and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's continued commitment and plans to protect sensitive data through enhanced corporate security and data privacy controls; and the expected benefits that this may have in support of Thinkific's continued growth as a trusted service provider. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

