Thinkific CEO Greg Smith to Take Direct Supervision of Product and Technology Teams to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading learning commerce platform, today announced that CEO Greg Smith is expanding his responsibilities by taking direct oversight of the R&D teams, replacing Ryan Donovan who will be leaving Thinkific to pursue other opportunities. This move is designed to accelerate Thinkific's AI-driven product innovation by streamlining decision-making and shortening time-to-market. In this expanded capacity, Smith will personally oversee the execution of Thinkific's core technology and product strategies. Thinkific has strong VPs leading core R&D functions to help lead and execute in this area. Their focus will be on rapid innovation and customer value creation through the use of AI tools.

Greg and the team at Thinkific extend their sincere thanks to Ryan Donovan for his many contributions and for helping to hire and build the team and product foundations that will enable the company's future success.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue -- all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers -- including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog -- have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Thinkific's plans to accelerate AI-driven product innovation, the expected benefits of the CEO's expanded oversight of the Company's product and technology teams, the Company's core technology and product strategies, and the Company's plans to pursue rapid innovation and customer value creation through the use of AI tools. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions, competitive factors, regulatory changes, and other factors described in the Company's annual information form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Thinkific disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

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