Thinkific Appoints Leigh Ramsden as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading learning commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Leigh Ramsden as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Mr. Ramsden is a highly accomplished finance executive with over two decades of progressive executive leadership experience within the high-growth technology and SaaS sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Trulioo, a Vancouver-based global identity verification platform. Prior to Trulioo, Mr. Ramsden held the positions of Interim CFO and Vice President of Finance at Absolute Software.

"Leigh brings deep operational finance expertise and proven success scaling SaaS businesses through strategic change," said Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific. "His leadership will enhance our financial discipline as we navigate our own transformation."

"I am thrilled to join the Thinkific team at this pivotal moment for the company," said Leigh Ramsden, CFO of Thinkific. "As we look ahead, our priority is to continue to evolve and validate our strategy with a view to sustainably improving our business results. I look forward to partnering with Greg on this journey to execute our ambitious product roadmap, achieve profitable growth, and maximize long-term shareholder value"

The Company would like to thank Kevin Wilson for his leadership and dedicated service as Interim CFO. Kevin will remain with the company, resuming his position as Senior Finance Advisor.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue -- all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers -- including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog -- have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the appointment of Mr. Ramsden as Chief Financial Officer, including statements relating to enhanced financial discipline, the Company's plans to achieve sustainable results, the Company's financial strategy to fuel its product roadmap to achieve profitable growth, and the Company's ability to maximize long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions, competitive factors, regulatory changes, and other factors described in the Company's annual information form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Thinkific disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

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