Thinkific Announces Timing of Third Quarter, 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell digital learning products, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter, 2024 ended September 30, 2024 after market close on November 5, 2024.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operational results that afternoon at 5:00PM ET (2:00PM PT).

Third Quarter, 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm ET (2:00pm PT)

Dial In: 1.888.510.2154 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.437.900.0527 (International/Toronto)

Via URL Entry: https://emportal.ink/3NfkTVS

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available from 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT) on November 5th, by dialing 1.888.660.6345 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.289.819.1450 (International/Toronto), and can be accessed using the following passcode: 47236 #. The replay will expire at midnight ET on November 12, 2024.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for creators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For further information, please visit Thinkific.com .

