Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 22, 2023.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders set the number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year at 9. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 577,739,335 99.99 % 62,927 0.01 %

By resolution passed by ballot vote, the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2023, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld

Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Braden Fraser Hall 577,456,151 99.96 % 227,312 0.04 % Melanie Kalemba 577,679,983 100.00 % 3,480 0.00 % Steve Krenzer 577,537,269 99.97 % 146,194 0.03 % Katie May 576,792,561 99.85 % 890,902 0.15 % Brandon Nussey 575,451,191 99.61 % 2,232,272 0.39 % Greg Smith 576,748,890 99.84 % 934,573 0.16 %

The next item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 575,569,072 99.61 % 2,233,190 0.39 %

