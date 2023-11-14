Thinkific Announces Renewal of Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing and selling online learning products, announces that it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus ("Final Shelf Prospectus") from the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada. This filing replaces the previous base shelf prospectus of the Company, filed on October 13, 2021.

The Final Shelf Prospectus enables Thinkific to offer up to C$300 million of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, and/or units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") from time to time over a 25-month period. Should Thinkific offer any Securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the Securities being offered.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus may be obtained from Thinkific, Attention: Corporate Secretary via email at [email protected] or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

