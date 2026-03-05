Thinkific Announces Chief Financial Officer and Board Transitions

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading learning commerce platform, today announced Corinne Hua will be stepping down from her role as CFO, effective March 13, 2026, to pursue other opportunities.

Kevin Wilson, who has been with Thinkific since 2020 and most recently served as Senior Finance Advisor following his tenure as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, will assume the role of Interim CFO on March 9, 2026, while a comprehensive search to identify a permanent successor is completed.

"We sincerely thank Corinne for her dedicated leadership and valuable contributions to Thinkific over the years. Driving growth has always been at the forefront of her focus." said Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific. "Her thoughtful leadership and commitment to the company played a vital role in strengthening our financial foundation and laying the groundwork for the new strategic direction we are pursuing today. We are grateful for everything she brought to Thinkific and wish her every success."

"I am proud of the strategic growth, financial discipline, and transformative achievements we have driven at Thinkific," said Corinne Hua, CFO of Thinkific. "I'm confident in this team's ability to lead the organization into the future and look forward to continuing to cheer them on to success."

Board of Directors Transitions

In accordance with the Board of Directors' succession plan, Thinkific welcomed Jean Lavigueur as a director, effective March 4, 2026. Mr. Lavigueur succeeds Brandon Nussey as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Risk & Governance Committee.

Jean Lavigueur is an accomplished financial executive and board leader with a proven track record in scaling high-growth Canadian technology companies. He served as CFO of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSX: CVO) from 2006 to May 2023, guiding the company through global expansion and its successful IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021, and remains a senior advisor to the company. Earlier, he co-founded Taleo Corporation, where he served as CFO from 1999 until 2005 when the company went public on NASDAQ.

Concurrently, Brandon Nussey and Fraser Hall retired from the Board following their years of dedicated service. Mr Nussey's decision to step down from the Thinkific board is the result of his recent career transition which limits his involvement in outside board activity. Mr. Hall has elected to step down to support further board renewal.

"I am delighted to welcome Jean Lavigueur to Thinkific's Board of Directors," said Greg Smith. "Jean brings deep financial leadership and a proven track record of guiding high-growth technology companies through periods of scale and transformation. His expertise in public-company finance, capital markets, and governance will be a significant asset as Thinkific advances on its strategic journey. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Brandon and Fraser for their dedicated service and the many contributions during their time on the Board."

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue -- all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers -- including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog -- have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

