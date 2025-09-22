Thesis Gold Announces Equity Investment in the Company by the Kwadacha, Tsay Keh Dene, and Takla First Nations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 739,437 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.42 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,050,000 (the "Offering").

"We are honoured to mark this important milestone for the Lawyers-Ranch Project alongside the Kwadacha, Tsay Keh Dene, and Takla Nations, each of whom brings invaluable knowledge, guidance, and support to our work," said Dr. Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis Gold. "Thesis is committed to building strong, long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the Nations and to delivering meaningful benefits as the Project advances."

Chief Pierre from Tsay Keh Dene Nation commented, "Tsay Keh Dene has worked closely with Thesis for several years to advance the Lawyers-Ranch Project from a concept to a project well positioned for successful construction and operation. The considerable investment by Tsay Keh Dene in Thesis reflects the growing confidence we have in the Project and the ability of Thesis' management team to lead and execute on this Project."

Chief McCook from Kwadacha Nation commented, "Kwadacha Nation is pleased to be recognized as a meaningful partner in the Lawyers-Ranch Project. Our investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that our community is not only consulted but directly involved in shaping the opportunities that arise from responsible resource development in our territory. Through this partnership with Thesis Gold, we aim to create lasting benefits that include pathways for our youth to participate in training, employment, and stewardship opportunities well into the future."

Chief French from Takla Nation commented, "I am pleased to have achieved this milestone investment in building our relationship with Thesis Gold. Takla will continue work with the Company and other impacted Nations to ensure that we all can benefit from this potential mine project in the territory."

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund advancement of the Company's mineral exploration project and for general working capital purposes. The Company anticipates the Offering will close in October 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company does not intend to pay any finder's fees or commissions in connection with the Offering.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. The Company's 2025 roadmap includes a robust exploration and drill program, delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined Lawyers-Ranch Project, and commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment process. Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch Project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

