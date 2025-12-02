Thesis Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Thesis Gold Inc. ("Thesis" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") for approval at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 2, 2025 were approved. At the Meeting, all director nominees, Ewan Webster, William Lytle, Russell Ball, Jody Shimkus, Thomas Mumford, and Lisa Peterson, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders also voted in favor of re-appointing Manning Elliott LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved and ratified the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.

For further details regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated October 22, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Thesis Gold Inc.

"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The Company recently completed a 2025 Pre-Feasibility Study, which outlines robust project economics, including a 54.4% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$2.37 billion at US$2,900 and US$35.00 per ounce of gold and silver, respectively, demonstrating significant value-creation potential. Thesis Gold intends to initiate the Environmental Assessment Process in late 2025 and a Feasibility Study in 2026. Through these steps, the Company aims to further de-risk the Lawyers-Ranch Project and advance it toward becoming a leading global precious metals development opportunity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding fixing the remuneration of the auditors. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Thesis Gold Inc.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Kettina Cordero, Vice President Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Tel: +1 672-910-0026