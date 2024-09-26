Thermogenics Expands US Southwest Operations with Acquisition of Las Vegas, Nevada-Based Boiler Service Company, Pyro Combustion & Controls

AURORA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Thermogenics, a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions for commercial and industrial boilers, announces the acquisition of Pyro Combustion & Controls Inc. in Las Vegas, Nevada. This expansion is Thermogenics' second location in the Western United States.

For over 20 years, Pyro Combustion & Controls has been serving industrial and commercial customers across many different types of facilities including hospitality, hospitals, food and beverage, and government. Primarily serving the Las Vegas, Nevada area, they offer 24/7 service and repairs, maintenance, combustion, controls, piping, installation, and everything in between. The team at Pyro is backed by a highly skilled service department, ensuring quick and reliable service to minimize downtime for its customers.

Gary Pfizenmayer, General Manager of Pyro Combustion & Controls shared, " Partnering with Thermogenics opens up exciting opportunities for us. With their extensive resources and network across North America, we're confident this will fuel significant growth for us."

Ross Garland, CEO of Thermogenics commented, "Adding a second strong service business in the Southwest shows our commitment to growth in this region. We're excited to leverage our expanded capabilities to better serve both existing and new customers."

Pyro Combustion & Controls will proudly continue to operate as Pyro Combustion & Controls, now as a member of the Thermogenics group of companies.

Thermogenics is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, offering boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers in industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. With 24/7 factory-trained technician support and its boiler rentals solution set, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for its customers' most complex steam and heating needs. Headquartered in Aurora, ON, Thermogenics operates across North America with locations in Cincinnati, OH, Ottawa, ON, Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Sioux City, IA, West Hartford, CT, Greensboro, NC, Apache Junction, AZ, and Las Vegas, NV.

For further information please contact: Bill Baird, Vice President, North America, Thermogenics, [email protected] I 905-727-1901