Thermogenics Unveils Biogas Enrichment System to Help North American Industrial and Commercial Facilities Cut Emissions and Improve Fuel Efficiency

New system maximizes renewable fuel use while maintaining consistent boiler output

AURORA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Thermogenics, a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, has introduced a new biogas enrichment system that enables industrial boilers to operate using renewable biogas (or sometimes referred to as digester gas)—either independently or in combination with natural gas. Ideal for customers in the food and beverage sector, waste management, and other sustainability-driven industries, this innovation supports efficiency goals while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

500hp with natural gas and natural gas/biogas blend controlled by Thermogenics lead lag panel (front view) (CNW Group/Thermogenics Inc.) 500hp with natural gas and natural gas/biogas blend controlled by Thermogenics lead lag panel (back view) (CNW Group/Thermogenics Inc.)

"Our systems are now operating at 500 BHP using both natural gas and biogas," said Dean Johnson, Director of Technical Services at Thermogenics. "When properly conditioned, biogas can be a clean-burning, renewable energy source. It helps reduce emissions by capturing methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Ross Garland, CEO at Thermogenics commented, "We're helping our customers turn waste into energy while keeping their operations reliable."

Two Approaches. One Solution.

Thermogenics offers two tailored approaches for customers who produce digester gas:

100% Biogas Firing: For facilities that generate large, steady volumes of biogas—like food & beverage processing plants—Thermogenics' systems can be configured to run entirely on renewable fuel.

Co-Burn Enrichment: For customers with smaller or inconsistent biogas supply, the system blends natural gas with the available biogas. Thermogenics "baselines" the customer's production (e.g. 4,000 CFH) and automatically supplements it with natural gas to maintain output, such as 500 BHP. With this co-burn system, customers can steadily use what they produce and only add natural gas to hit their required capacity.

This flexibility allows customers to extract the full value of their renewable fuel without compromising performance. That's a win for both their bottom line and the environment.

The system is optimized for whole-plant efficiency, delivering key benefits:

Maximizes use of renewable energy generated on-site

generated on-site Reduces reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining boiler performance

while maintaining boiler performance Lowers methane emissions by capturing and combusting digester gas

by capturing and combusting digester gas Supports ESG and sustainability targets , particularly in the food & beverage industry

, particularly in the food & beverage industry May qualify for government incentives or carbon credits in both the U.S. and Canada ; eligibility varies by region.

To speak with sales about whether Thermogenics' biogas enrichment system is right for your facility, please contact:

Craig Peltsch, Regional Sales Director, Canada

[email protected] I 905-727-1901

Mark Bertulli, National Sales Manager, United States

[email protected] I 905-727-1901

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, offering boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers in industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. With 24/7 factory-trained technician support and its boiler rentals solution set, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for its customers' most complex steam and heating needs.

Headquartered in Aurora, ON, Thermogenics operates across North America with locations in Ottawa, ON, Cincinnati, OH, Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Sioux City, IA, West Hartford, CT, Greensboro, NC, Apache Junction, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.

For media inquiries, contact: Paul Ingham, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, [email protected] I 905-727-1901