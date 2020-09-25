There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-elections in York Centre and Toronto Centre
Elections Canada
Sep 25, 2020, 13:40 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -
- For the by-elections now under way in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario), electors can choose the voting option that best suits their schedule. They can vote in one of the following ways:
- on election day on October 26, 2020
- at one of the advance polls on Friday, October 16, 2020; Saturday, October 17, 2020; Sunday, October 18, 2020, or Monday, October 19, 2020
- in person at the Elections Canada offices in York Centre and Toronto Centre if they apply before Tuesday, October 20, 2020
- by mail. Electors must apply to vote by mail by visiting elections.ca or calling Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.
- Electors must apply to vote by mail before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
- Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to return to Elections Canada.
- Marked ballots must be received by the election day deadline, or they will not be counted.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is online.
- Some pieces of identification used at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
- Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada will work to ensure the safety of staff and voters by implementing physical distancing and other public health guidelines at polling places and local Elections Canada offices, including providing protective equipment for poll workers and office workers and hand sanitizer and masks for electors.
- Voters who are self-isolating or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should apply to vote by mail or call their local Elections Canada office to find out more about their voting options.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]