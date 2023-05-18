There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-elections
Elections Canada
18 May, 2023, 11:59 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
- For the by-elections now under way in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (Quebec), Oxford (Ontario), Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) and Portage–Lisgar (Manitoba), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can vote:
- At their assigned polling station on advance polling days or election day:
- Advance polling days: Friday, June 9; Saturday, June 10; Sunday, June 11; and Monday, June 12
- Election day: Monday, June 19
- At their Elections Canada office in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre or Portage–Lisgar, anytime between now and Tuesday, June 13, 6:00 p.m. (local time).
- By special ballot: by applying before Tuesday, June 13, 6:00 p.m. (local time). and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of ID is online at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of identification used at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
- Electors who want information about the health and safety measures in place at voting locations during these by-elections should visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in these federal by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article