There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-elections
Elections Canada
Aug 01, 2024, 10:42 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -
- For the by-elections now under way in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:
- Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, September 16.
- Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station (Friday, September 6; Saturday, September 7; Sunday, September 8; and Monday, September 9).
- Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Elmwood–Transcona or LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, anytime between now and Tuesday, September 10, 6 p.m., Eastern time.
- Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, September 10, 6 p.m., Eastern time, and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article