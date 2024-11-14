GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

For the by-election now under way in Cloverdale–Langley City ( British Columbia ), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can: Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, December 16 . Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station ( Friday, December 6 ; Saturday, December 7 ; Sunday, December 8 ; and Monday, December 9 ). Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City, anytime between now and Tuesday, December 10 , 6 p.m. local time. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, December 10 , 6 p.m. , and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day. In the event of a service disruption at Canada Post, the delivery of special ballot kits may be delayed.

), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can: To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.

Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca .

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]