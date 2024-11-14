News provided byElections Canada
Nov 14, 2024, 17:56 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -
- For the by-election now under way in Cloverdale–Langley City (British Columbia), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:
- Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, December 16.
- Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station (Friday, December 6; Saturday, December 7; Sunday, December 8; and Monday, December 9).
- Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City, anytime between now and Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m. local time.
- Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m., and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day. In the event of a service disruption at Canada Post, the delivery of special ballot kits may be delayed.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
