22 Jun, 2023, 12:49 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2023
- For the by-election now under way in Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can vote:
- At their assigned polling station on advance polling days or election day:
- Advance polling days: Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 16; and Monday, July 17
- Election day: Monday, July 24
- At the Elections Canada office in Calgary Heritage, anytime between now and Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m.
- By special ballot: by applying by Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m., and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of ID is online at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of identification used at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in this federal by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their returning officer for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
