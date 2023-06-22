There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-election Français

  • For the by-election now under way in Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can vote:
    • At their assigned polling station on advance polling days or election day:
      • Advance polling days: Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 16; and Monday, July 17 
    • Election day: Monday, July 24
    • At the Elections Canada office in Calgary Heritage, anytime between now and Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m.
    • By special ballot: by applying by Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m., and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament. 

