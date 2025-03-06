There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-election

GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -

For the by-election now under way in Halifax ( Nova Scotia ), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can: Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, April 14 . Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station Friday, April 4; Saturday, April 5; Sunday, April 6 and Monday, April 7). Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Halifax , anytime between now and Tuesday, April 8 , 6 p.m., local time. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, April 8 , 6 p.m., and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.

If a general election is called before election day for the by-election in Halifax : The by-election will be cancelled. Any votes already cast in the by-election and any special ballots issued for that election will become void. Electors can still vote in the general election; if they wish to vote by special ballot, they will have to apply for a new voting kit. The location of the local Elections Canada office, electors' assigned polling stations and the list of candidates who are running may be different for the general election. Electors will be encouraged to visit elections.ca and enter their postal code to get the most up-to-date information. Electoral district boundaries will change as a result of the redistribution process. Electors will be encouraged to visit elections.ca and enter their postal code to get the most up-to-date information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada, Media Relations, [email protected]