Feb 01, 2024, 12:57 ET

  • For the by-election now under way in Durham (Ontario), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:
    • Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday March 4.
    • Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station (Friday, February 23; Saturday, February 24; Sunday, February 25; and Monday, February 26).
    • Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Durham, anytime between now and Tuesday, February 27, 6:00 p.m.
    • Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, February 27, 6:00 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament. 

