Elections Canada
Feb 01, 2024, 12:57 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -
- For the by-election now under way in Durham (Ontario), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:
- Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday March 4.
- Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station (Friday, February 23; Saturday, February 24; Sunday, February 25; and Monday, February 26).
- Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Durham, anytime between now and Tuesday, February 27, 6:00 p.m.
- Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, February 27, 6:00 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is at elections.ca.
- Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada, Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article