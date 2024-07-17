The World's Greatest Soccer Star Lionel Messi Unveils His Next-Generation Hydration Drink to Canadians – Más+ by Messi Post this

Today, he is finally introducing a drink like no other: Más+ by Messi, a Next-Generation Hydration Beverage to Canada. He calls it "Positive Hydration": a balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, and amazing taste in four sensational varieties he loves, with natural flavours, no artificial sweeteners or colours, and no caffeine.

More than a name on the label, Messi is a founder of Más+ by Messi and Más+ Next Generation Beverage Canada, along with flavour innovators from The Mark Anthony Group.

Messi helped chose the name Más+, which is Spanish for "more," from about 450 names, because it resonated with his career and the way he lives his life, always finding more to give. Más+ has more of the flavours he loves, more quality ingredients. The + stands for an extra boost of positivity, inspiration for you to enjoy more music, laughter, friends, and family and to get more out of life. Unlike others, Más+ is not made for any one moment related to sports or limited to elite athletes. It's about getting and staying healthy in any part of your life. A core component of that is what you drink, proper hydration.

"Hydration is essential to overall wellbeing. I believe everyone deserves a drink with amazing ingredients and taste," said Lionel Messi, Founder, Más+ by Messi. "Más+ is a drink I'm proud to share with family and friends. Because everyone deserves to feel like a champion in every part of their life."

The global rollout of Más+ began close to home for Messi in Miami in June. Canada is the second market to launch Más+, with a Canadian launch event planned for August 15th at Toronto's Soccer Headquarters, Café Diplomatico where Toronto-based fans can be the first in Canada to get their hands on bottles of Más+. Additional details with be announced through the Más+ Instagram account @masbymessi.

Más+ by Messi will be available in four flavours in 500ml bottles and soon after in four-flavour variety 12-packs of cans.

With 10 calories and 1g of cane sugar per 500ml bottle, and 7 calories and less than 1g of cane sugar per 355ml can, Más+ offers quality ingredients without compromising on flavour or taste. The new drink comes in four vibrant flavours, loved by Messi, and named after inspirational milestones in his life:

Más+ by Messi Miami Punch: Inspired by the city where Messi and his family live, home of Messi's current and next chapter, Miami Punch has a balanced blend of berry flavours with a hint of pineapple for a refreshing fruit punch taste.

Más+ by Messi Orange d'Or: Orange d'Or has a refreshing orange flavour with hints of tangerine flavour for a balanced citrus taste. It's inspired by Messi's record eight wins of the Ballon d'Or ("Golden Ball" in French) Trophy.

Más+ by Messi Berry Copa Crush: Inspired by Messi's seven Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona and his Copa America and World Cup wins with Argentina, Berry Copa Crush has a refreshing blend of sweet and luscious berry and cherry flavours.

Inspired by Messi's seven titles with and his and World Cup wins with , Berry Copa Crush has a refreshing blend of sweet and luscious berry and cherry flavours. Más+ by Messi Limón Lime League: Limón Lime League balances refreshingly sweet, fruity flavour and zesty citrus taste. It honours the time Messi spent playing in the UEFA Champions League, a cup he won three times.

"Canadians understand the importance of hydration and are seeking better products that can help them achieve their goals. We're proud of the collaboration with the world's greatest soccer player, Lionel Messi, to meet that need," said David Giancoulos, General Manager, Más+ Next Generation Beverage Canada. "Más+ by Messi is setting a new standard for the hydration category by delivering premium ingredients to people who want to move, play, and live more. Our beverage and flavour innovation combined with Messi's expertise as an elite athlete has resulted in a drink unlike anything Canadians have experienced."

Starting July 17th, Canadians who pre-registered at masbymessi.com will receive a link where they can purchase the Commemorative Special Edition Variety Packs (containing two 500ml PET bottles of all four flavours). On July 22nd, these packs will be available for all Canadians to order at masbymessi.com.

On August 15th from 3-9pm, Torontonians can visit Toronto's Soccer Headquarters Café Diplomatico (594 College St, Toronto), for a chance to be one of the first Canadians to try Más+ by Messi at the official Canadian launch event.

The Canadian in-store launch of Más+ by Messi will begin late-August at 7-Eleven locations across Canada. Then in September, Ontarians will be able to purchase Más+ by Messi at Circle K locations in Ontario. Additional retail partner announcements will be shared on masbymessi.com.

For the latest news and drops, visit masbymessi.com or follow @masbymessi on Instagram.

