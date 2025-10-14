MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The prestigious international magazine Condé Nast Traveler recently unveiled the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards survey, and The Westin Montréal stood out by ranking 6th worldwide in the World City Hotels category.

This recognition adds to the property's impressive accolades, including its AAA Four Diamond certification, and reinforces its reputation as an exceptional urban hotel, praised by travellers for its strategic location, comfort, and refined atmosphere.

"Being ranked among the best city hotels in the world is a tremendous honour and a testament to the trust our guests place in us," said Christopher Spear, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for The Westin Montreal. "This distinction highlights our team's unwavering commitment to delivering an inspiring and distinctive experience with every stay."

The Westin Montreal: Elegance and Wellness in the Heart of Old Montreal

Located across from the Palais des congrès, The Westin Montreal features 455 spacious guest rooms and suites with complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness studio, sauna, and indoor pool. Its restaurant, La gaZette, delights with a creative menu showcasing fresh ingredients. With over 47,500 sq. ft. of bright, versatile meeting space spread over three floors, the hotel is also a prime destination for conventions, corporate events, and large receptions, including La Grande Place, which can host up to 1,000 guests.

Loved equally by business travellers and visitors seeking an authentic Montreal experience, the hotel offers a privileged location with direct access to Old Montreal and its main attractions.

About the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

Since 1987, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards have celebrated excellence in the travel industry. In 2025, more than 757,000 readers shared their experiences to rank the world's best hotels, cities, islands, cruises, and destinations. Widely regarded as a global benchmark, these awards are considered the longest-running and most prestigious recognition given directly by travellers.

The full list of the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards winners is available at cntraveler.com/rca and in the November issue of the magazine.

About The Westin Montreal by Marriott

Part of the Marriott Bonvoy® portfolio, The Westin Montreal combines modern design, warm hospitality, and premium services. The hotel is recognized for its revitalizing atmosphere, wellness-focused amenities, and prime location in the heart of Old Montreal.

Site web: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yulle-le-westin-montreal

