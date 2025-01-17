The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byPRN TEST ACCOUNT
Jan 17, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Cineplex Celebrates National Popcorn Day with FREE Popcorn All Weekend Long for Scene+ Members
Sometimes one day of recognition just isn't enough! This year, National Popcorn Day is taking over Cineplex theatres for the entire weekend. From coast-to-coast, Cineplex popped a staggering 29 million kernels in 2024 and is celebrating bigger and better than ever this year by giving away a FREE small bag of its famous popcorn to Scene+ movie-lovers for three days straight.
- New year, new at Tims: Tim Hortons launches a lineup of White Chocolate Pistachio beverages, plus the popular Blueberry Fritter is back along with the Lemon Cake Donut
"Pistachio adds a deliciously fun and refined twist to the classic white chocolate flavour that Tims guests know and love," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. "For our handcrafted White Chocolate Pistachio Latte, we also top the beverage with Belgian white chocolate curls for an extra indulgent finishing touch."
- Nestea Isn't Going Anywhere, Canada
"We've heard the word 'heartbroken' a lot over the past few weeks, and as we start a new year, we want to assure Canadians that there's reason for cheer," confirms Danielle Stregger, Nestea Brand Manager at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "Nestea isn't going anywhere, Canada. The brand will continue to be available from coast-to-coast-to-coast, everywhere you grab your favourite beverages."
- Jet set to Mexico City: WestJet's new non-stop Calgary route set to take off in summer 2025
WestJet today announced non-stop service between Calgary and Mexico City International Airport (MEX). Beginning May 14, 2025, WestJet will operate five weekly flights, reaffirming its leadership as the top carrier connecting Canada and Mexico, while reinforcing Calgary's position as a key hub for the airline's global network.
- Statement from the Minister of Health on the Canada Health Act
Our government has made a series of historic investments to strengthen public health care and ease the strain on provincial and territorial health care systems. We've signed $200 billion in bilateral agreements with every province and territory to expand access to family health services, reduce backlogs and modernize Canada's health care systems.
- Climb, Conquer, Conserve: WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature is back after last year's record-breaker
"2024 was the hottest year on record and wildlife populations around the world are continuing to face serious declines. The Climb for Nature is one way that people can take action to help species," says Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada's president and CEO. "We are grateful to all the people who show up every year to not only challenge themselves, but to address the very real challenges facing nature and wildlife."
- Paralympic Foundation of Canada celebrates 10th anniversary in 2025
As the calendar turns to 2025, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) is celebrating 10 years of investment in Paralympic sport across the country while focusing on the funds needed to continue to grow and support Paralympic programs and athletes.
- Prime Video announces Tom Green Triple Treat: Documentary, Comedy Special, and Unscripted Series launching in January
This Is The Tom Green Documentary is also produced by Jack Turner and Leah Culton Gonzalez from Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company. All three projects are executive produced by Tom Green who also serves as director on the projects, and Rory Rosegarten. The series is produced by Tom Green Productions Canada.
- City National Bank and RBC announce $3 million donation to support wildfire relief efforts in Southern California
"Our thoughts are with the tens of thousands of families that have been impacted, including clients, colleagues and their loved ones, and the response teams working tirelessly to battle the fires and provide relief," said Dave McKay, president and CEO, RBC. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation and prioritize the safety of our colleagues while supporting our clients during this devastating time."
- Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport launches Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program
"Our participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program will make the passenger terminal at YTZ a more inclusive place for our travellers," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation. "Air travel should be something that everyone can enjoy, and we're pleased to demonstrate our commitment to accessibility through our membership with such an acclaimed program."
