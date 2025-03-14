The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byPRN TEST ACCOUNT
TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
- Moosehead Breweries Introduces the Presidential Pack
It's going to take a lot for Canadians to get through the next four years. So today, Moosehead Breweries, Canada's oldest and largest independent brewery, introduced: the Presidential Pack. With 1,461 of the brand's iconic Canadian Lagers, it's just enough to get through the full presidential term.
- Cosmo Music Announces the Closure of Its Doors After 57 Years of Service
"We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team, loyal customers, brand partners, and the music community that has supported us throughout these incredible years," said the Hebert family, owners of Cosmo Music. "It's been a privilege to serve as a hub for musicians and music lovers alike."
- Whitecap Resources and Veren to Combine in a $15 Billion Transaction to Create a Leading Canadian Light Oil and Condensate Producer
Whitecap and Veren will be hosting a joint conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction and will begin promptly at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET) on Monday, March 10, 2025. The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527
- Investor Alert: ASC warns public about suspected crypto investment scam called CanCap
As part of Fraud Prevention Month, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is warning the public about the prevalence of crypto investment scams, including a recently reported social media and internet-promoted crypto investment scam called CanCap.
- QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025
Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, comparing over 21,000 academic offerings, taken by students at more than 1700 universities across 100 countries and territories in 55 subjects and five faculty areas.
- DeFi Technologies Acquires Majority Stake in Swiss Artificial Intelligence and Asset Management Firm Neuronomics AG
Strategic Expansion in Asset Management and Trading: This acquisition strengthens DeFi Technologies' artificial intelligence, asset management and trading capabilities, diversifying revenue streams while complementing DeFi Alpha, the Company's specialized arbitrage trading desk.
- Simply Solventless Announces Highly Accretive All Share Deal to Acquire CanadaBis (Stigma Grow), Creating #2 Concentrates and #5 Preroll Producer, and CanadaBis Announces $2.5 Million Convertible Debenture Financing
Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to the approval of the TSXV, approval of CanadaBis shareholders (for which 67% have entered into support agreements) and a notification to Health Canada. There is no guarantee that the Transaction will close on the terms set forth herein or at all.
- Health Canada authorizes LAZCLUZE® (lazertinib) in combination with RYBREVANT® (amivantamab) as a first-line chemotherapy-free treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer
With this authorization, LAZCLUZE® plus RYBREVANT® becomes the first and only chemotherapy-free combination regimen showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival versus osimertinib for these patients.1 RYBREVANT® is a fully human bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and MET with immune cell-directing activity, and LAZCLUZE® is a highly potent, brain penetrant,2 third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).3,1
- Canada Beef Launches the Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest
"It's more important than ever to support local," says Director of the Canadian Beef Information Restaurant Gateway, Kelly Hyde. "The Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest allows Canadians an opportunity to champion their most-loved beef dishes on the Restaurant Gateway for others to discover and enjoy while serving as a reminder of the vital role that restaurants play in our communities."
- Embrace a truly Canadian spring!
Spring is in the air across most of Canada! After a more typical Canadian winter, very mild weather spread across the country during late February and early March. So, is spring weather here to stay? To answer this question, The Weather Network has issued their spring forecast for the months of March, April and May.
