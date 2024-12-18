The Use of AI in Education: Challenges and Implementation Strategies Outlined in Info-Tech Research Group's New Blueprint

Recently published research insights from global firm Info-Tech Research Group are providing IT leaders in the education sector with a strategic framework to implement AI use. The resource outlines use cases and advisory on how institutions can adopt AI technologies responsibly to enhance operational efficiency, personalize learning, and improve student outcomes. The firm explains that by evaluating key factors such as technology, feasibility, and industry relevance, institutions can create impactful AI roadmaps that align with their goals and drive meaningful improvements in schools.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries, its adoption in education presents both immense opportunities and significant challenges. From aligning AI initiatives with institutional goals to addressing budgetary constraints and managing the complexities of emerging technologies, the integration process demands careful planning and execution. To support institutions in overcoming these obstacles, Info-Tech Research Group has published an industry blueprint, Prioritize AI Use Cases for Education. The resource contains the global research and advisory firm's research insights and recommendations for IT leaders to identify and prioritize AI use cases tailored to their institutions' needs. Info-Tech's blueprint provides a framework for adopting AI responsibly, which will support institutions in enhancing operational efficiency, improving student engagement, and making informed, data-driven decisions.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Prioritize AI Use Cases for Education" blueprint outlines use cases on how educational institutions can adopt AI technologies responsibly to enhance operational efficiency, personalize learning, and improve student outcomes. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's newly published resource underscores the rapid adoption of AI within the education sector and urges CIOs to strategically embrace its transformative potential.

"The strategic priority of AI determines the institution's approach," says Mark Maby, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "For example, institutions focused on institutional growth and sustainability may use AI to personalize learning, optimize course offerings, and identify high-potential students. Those focused on operational excellence may use AI to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. Meanwhile, institutions emphasizing instructional and research value may use AI to create personalized learning experiences, provide real-time feedback, and discover new knowledge."

' The firm emphasizes that successfully adopting AI requires carefully aligning IT and institutional goals. However, many educational institutions struggle to understand how AI can impact their operations and are unsure where to start when prioritizing use cases. To help institutions navigate these challenges, Info-Tech suggests a strategic and responsible approach that includes identifying relevant use cases, understanding potential benefits, and developing a comprehensive plan to address the complexities of implementation and ongoing use.

"The introduction of AI can be contentious, and the risks should be considered carefully," explains Maby. "AI can have biases that directly thwart the mission of the institution. It is also a new technology, and its promise still outweighs its results."

In its Prioritize AI Use Cases for Education blueprint, Info-Tech underscores the critical importance of identifying and understanding the relevant AI use cases that can address organizational challenges. The firm advises IT leaders in the industry to carefully evaluate the value of potential use cases by considering the following key factors:

Technology: Evaluate the foundational technology that powers the use case, understanding the tools and systems required for successful implementation.

Evaluate the foundational technology that powers the use case, understanding the tools and systems required for successful implementation. Benefits: Assess the specific value the use case brings to the organization, including improvements in efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Assess the specific value the use case brings to the organization, including improvements in efficiency and decision-making capabilities. Risks: Consider the potential risks involved in adopting the technology, including issues related to data security, integration challenges, and organizational readiness.

Consider the potential risks involved in adopting the technology, including issues related to data security, integration challenges, and organizational readiness. Feasibility: Determine the practicality of implementing the use case within the education sector, factoring in its prevalence and proven success in similar organizations.

Determine the practicality of implementing the use case within the education sector, factoring in its prevalence and proven success in similar organizations. Capabilities: Define the organization's capabilities, which are shaped by the interaction of its people, processes, and technology. This process ensures the use case aligns with the institution's ability to execute it effectively.

Define the organization's capabilities, which are shaped by the interaction of its people, processes, and technology. This process ensures the use case aligns with the institution's ability to execute it effectively. Value Streams: Identify how the use case fits within the organization's value streams, which are its core capabilities organized around delivering value to its stakeholders, whether students, faculty, or staff.

Identify how the use case fits within the organization's value streams, which are its core capabilities organized around delivering value to its stakeholders, whether students, faculty, or staff. Industry: Consider whether the use case is applicable to both higher education and K-12 institutions or if it is more suited to one sector over the other.

An AI use case involves applying artificial intelligence to a specific organizational function or capability, with the goal of driving value and addressing challenges unique to that industry. Info-Tech advises that by leveraging the insights outlined in this blueprint, IT leaders can help educational institutions adopt best-in-class digital use cases and develop robust implementation roadmaps that maximize value creation and lead to meaningful improvements.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Mark Maby, an expert in the educational sector, and access to the complete Prioritize AI Use Cases for Education blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418