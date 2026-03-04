The University of Toronto and AMD Launch Major AI & Computing R&D Lab, Positioning Canada on Global Innovation Stage

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - University of Toronto's Department of Computer Science today announced a major research and development (R&D) lab with AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing. The AMD – U of T Research Lab will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies and strengthening Canada as a global hub for innovation excellence.

With this announcement, the University of Toronto joins AMD's global network of applied R&D partnerships with leading AI and computing research institutions including MIT, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon University, ETH Zurich and National University of Singapore.

Over the next three years, AMD plans to launch 100 R&D projects at the newly created AMD – U of T Research Lab, focusing on innovations critical to next-generation AI and high-performance computing such as developing energy-efficient AI systems, designing decentralized methods for training massive AI models across distributed clusters and advancing enterprise-scale data intelligence.

To date, AMD and U of T have completed more than 30 applied-research projects with most participating students subsequently hired by AMD, creating well-paying jobs, keeping talent in Canada and accelerating the translation of world-class research into real-world applications.

This venture demonstrates a new paradigm for Canadian innovation: bridging academic excellence with commercial ambition, accelerating the pace at which research breakthroughs move from lab to market and positioning Canada at the nexus for world-class technology development.

In recognition of this collaboration, AMD is fueling the next generation of AI discovery at the University of Toronto by donating two state-of-the-art AI servers to the Department of Computer Science. This gift significantly expands the AMD – U of T Research Lab capabilities and empowers groundbreaking AI research. The donation marks a new chapter in a long-standing partnership dedicated to academic excellence, research freedom and the pursuit of frontier AI innovation.

Quotes

"Canada is home to the world's top talent and researchers. The partnership between the University of Toronto and AMD demonstrates that Canada is the go-to hub for cutting-edge innovation, highly skilled jobs and the next generation of transformative technologies that will shape the global economy." – Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Industry

"Our government is laser-focused on making Ontario the most attractive and competitive jurisdiction in the G7 to do business, and strengthening Ontario's position as a global leader in AI is a key part of that plan. We congratulate AMD and the University of Toronto on this new strategic collaboration and look forward to seeing the Research Lab leverage our world-class talent pool to accelerate Ontario's AI innovation capacity." – The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Ontario's universities and colleges are pipelines of innovation, equipping the next generation of researchers with the skills they need to turn ideas into solutions and advance our critical industries. The AMD – U of T Research Lab will strengthen these pipelines, ensuring Ontario continues to produce graduates who are ready to lead, transform, and drive our technology industry on the global stage." – The Honourable Nolan Quinn, Ontario's Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

"Applied-research collaborations like this give our students the opportunity to tackle real-world technological challenges while gaining valuable work experience. AMD's investment reflects a forward-thinking approach to R&D and the power of linking academic talent directly to industry innovation." – Dr. Melanie A. Woodin, President of the University of Toronto

"We are delighted to partner with the University of Toronto, a world-renowned academic institution at the cutting edge of AI innovation and research. By embedding U of T's brightest minds within our research teams, cutting-edge ideas move swiftly from the lab to global-scale applications, driving breakthroughs in AI and computing." – Chris Smith, Corporate Vice President and Head, Toronto Markham Design Centre, AMD

About the University of Toronto Department of Computer Science

The Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto is a global leader in computing research and education, consistently ranked among the top computer science departments worldwide. Known for its pioneering contributions to areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-computer interaction and systems, the department fosters a vibrant academic community that brings together world-renowned faculty, innovative researchers, and ambitious students. With strong ties to industry and a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach, U of T's Department of Computer Science drives technological advancement and prepares graduates to become leaders in academia, industry and beyond.

About the University of Toronto

The University of Toronto, founded in 1827, is Canada's leading public research university, recognized globally for its academic excellence and innovation. Across its three campuses, the university offers over 700 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. U of T is home to world-changing discoveries and continues to shape a better future through research, teaching and public impact.

