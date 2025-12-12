University of Toronto launches Electric Vehicle Innovation Ontario to accelerate advanced EV technologies and build Canada's innovation advantage

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The University of Toronto today announced the launch of Electric Vehicle Innovation Ontario (EVIO), a new industry–academic partnership that will accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation electric vehicle (EV) and mobility technologies.

Led by the University of Toronto, in collaboration with seven other southern Ontario universities, EVIO will embed 37 highly skilled graduate researchers directly inside 20 Ontario EV and mobility companies. The researchers will work on real-world challenges in battery chemistry, charging reliability, power electronics, mobility software, cold-weather performance, and advanced manufacturing -- areas critical to promoting EV adoption and strengthening Canada's position in a rapidly evolving global EV market.

Supported by a $2.5-million Government of Canada investment, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), and matched by industry and academic partners for a total program value of $7.9 million, EVIO is expected to generate over $30 million in economic activity, expand firm-level R&D capacity, and accelerate the creation of new Canadian intellectual property (IP) in EV.

Industry partners will contribute $45,000 towards a $90,000 project designed to enable companies to scale innovations while providing researchers with competitive compensation, hands-on experience, and direct pathways into high-growth careers.

EVIO is modeled on internationally proven approaches, including Germany's Fraunhofer Institutes and DARPA-style applied innovation teams, which have catalyzed breakthrough technologies across G7 economies for decades.

Quotes

"AI and clean technology are vital to helping build a strong economic future for Canada. Through this investment in University of Toronto's Electric Vehicle Innovation Ontario, we are backing Canadian ingenuity to grow a world-class EV supply chain, strengthen our competitive advantage, and create good, meaningful jobs. This is how we build Canada strong: with innovation, skills, and a clean economy that works for everyone."

-- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The development of Electric Vehicle Innovation Ontario represents a major step forward for southern Ontario's EV ecosystem. By connecting companies with top R&D talent and leveraging advanced technologies, EVIO will help our local firms innovate faster, scale responsibly, and compete globally. This investment strengthens the province's clean-tech supply chain and ensures that Canada remains at the forefront of the next generation of electric mobility."

-- Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Member of Parliament for Taiaiako'n-Parkdale-High Park

"EVIO connects graduate researchers directly with industry, speeding up the development of advanced EV technologies while generating new IP and future economic growth for Canada. This is exactly the kind of partnership that positions Canadian innovators to lead globally."

-- Dr. Arvind Gupta, Professor of Computer Science at the Department of Computer Science, University of Toronto and Scientific Director of EVIO

"EVIO represents the kind of industry-research partnership Canada needs to meet our ambitions: agile, market-driven, and anchored in scientific excellence. By embedding top researchers directly inside firms, we are closing the gap between discovery and deployment. This is how we accelerate commercialization, strengthen Ontario's EV ecosystem, and ensure Canada remains a competitive force in the global economy."

-- Dr. Charmaine Dean, Vice-President, Research and International, and Professor in the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science at the University of Waterloo and Chair of the EVIO Steering Committee

"EVIO is a strong example of what Canada can achieve when industry, academia, and government work together with purpose. Our companies are facing real technical and competitive pressures, and programs like this help bridge the resources they need to move ideas into the marketplace. Just as importantly, it strengthens the talent pipeline--giving graduates meaningful industry experience and helping prepare the skilled workforce our sector needs for the years ahead."

-- Paul Slaby, Managing Director, Canada's Semiconductor Council

Quick facts

EVIO embeds 37 Master's, PhD, and postdoctoral trainees inside 20 EV and mobility firms to develop state-of-the-art EV technologies for firms across southern Ontario.

EVIO projects generate new Canadian intellectual property and strengthen firm-level R&D capacity across the EV value chain.

The program is valued at $7.9 million, including $2.5 million from FedDev Ontario and $5.4 million from industry and academic partners.

EVIO is delivered through a network of eight (8) participating universities: Toronto (lead), Windsor, Western, Waterloo, York, Toronto Metropolitan University, Queen's, and Ottawa.

Projects address battery systems, charging infrastructure, power electronics, mobility software, cold-weather performance, advanced manufacturing, and related technologies.

EVIO draws on global best practices such as Fraunhofer (Germany), industrial doctoral training (U.K.), and DARPA-style innovation management (U.S.).

New EVIO projects will continue to launch through 2026–2028, strengthening Canada's innovation and commercialization pipeline.

Examples of expected innovations could be new battery chemistry, novel semi-conductors for EV and other mobility, battery reclamation and enhanced EV charging infrastructure.

About the University of Toronto Department of Computer Science

The Department of Computer Science at the University of Toronto is a global leader in computing research and education, consistently ranked among the top computer science departments worldwide. Known for its pioneering contributions to areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-computer interaction and systems, the department fosters a vibrant academic community that brings together world-renowned faculty, innovative researchers, and ambitious students. With strong ties to industry and a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach, U of T's Department of Computer Science drives technological advancement and prepares graduates to become leaders in academia, industry and beyond.

About the University of Toronto

The University of Toronto, founded in 1827, is Canada's leading public research university, recognized globally for its academic excellence and innovation. Across its three campuses, the university offers over 700 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs. U of T is home to world-changing discoveries and continues to shape a better future through research, teaching and public impact.

About FedDev Ontario

For 16 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our investment profiles , our Southern Ontario Spotlight , and FedDev Ontario's X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

