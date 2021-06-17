WENDAKE, QC, June 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Although it would have liked to see more binding and robust federal legislation, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wishes to highlight the adoption of Bill C-15 by the Canadian Senate, concerning the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The new law requires the federal government to work in collaboration with First Nations to develop a National Action Plan to implement the Declaration.

Let us recall that the AFNQL submitted proposed amendments that it deemed reasonable to the various committees in charge of studying Bill C-15, to allow First Nations to have the leverage to engage provincial jurisdictions such as Quebec, which will undoubtedly challenge its legitimacy, if not its application. "In any case, the AFNQL will continue to exercise increased vigilance for the respect of the principles and rights that the Declaration asserts. The right to self-determination is an undeniable reality. It will be up to governments to act accordingly and prepare to adapt their laws and policies with the spirit of the Declaration. If it is true that there is no relationship more important than that with Indigenous peoples, we expect the federal government to stand by our side, as a true ally, to support us and defend their law before Quebec," declared AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

Furthermore, the AFNQL would like to highlight the efforts of former NDP MP Roméo Saganash who devoted a lot of energy, in the face of considerable challenges, to reach this milestone.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-4620

