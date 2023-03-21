The UniFirst No. 9 Chevy Driven by Jordan Taylor Makes Its 2023 Season Debut at Circuit of The Americas

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be debuting the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Circuit of The Americas on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 pm EDT.

The No. 9 car will be driven by road-racing standout Jordan Taylor who is filling in for 2020 Cup Series champion and five-time NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott as he continues to recover from his leg injury. The No. 9 team has a strong history at COTA, with two top-five finishes in just two starts at the track, including a victory with Elliott in 2021.

"We are thrilled to see the UniFirst No. 9 make its debut and look forward to having Jordan behind the wheel," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing. "Jordan is a top-notch road racer, and we have every confidence that he'll give an outstanding performance at COTA."

Taylor is currently competing for Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Hailing from Orlando, Florida, he has already achieved significant success in the IMSA prototype class by winning both the 2017 championship and 24 Hours of DAYTONA. While his upcoming race on March 26 at Circuit of The Americas marks his first start in the Cup Series, Taylor has raced multiple times at this road course and even claimed two victories (in 2016 and 2017) during his four appearances in IMSA.

"I was honored to be asked by Hendrick Motorsports to fill in for Chase at COTA and represent UniFirst," said Taylor. "This is obviously under difficult circumstances and there's going to be a learning curve for me, but the No. 9 team has been strong at this track and having that longer practice on Friday is going to help significantly. I'm hopeful that we can go out there and make Chase and everyone at UniFirst proud this weekend."

The 2023 NASCAR season marks the seventh year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the third year that the company is serving as a sponsor of the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst both partners with leading brands and manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (293) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

For further information: Asit Goel, Vice President - Marketing, [email protected]