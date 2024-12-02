The UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet to have an all-new look for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, has unveiled a striking new paint scheme for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. This new design, created in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, is set for the 2025 season. Driven by 2020 Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, the all-new UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet will compete in five races next year.

The vibrant design complements UniFirst's corporate rebrand, reflecting the company's commitment to modernity and boldness. The company's signature green and gray palette paired with its "u mark", the mark of unbeatable service, and sleek racing stripes are predominantly featured. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also sport uniforms that incorporate the company's colors and logo.

"The new No. 9 UniFirst Chevy paint scheme takes our racing presence to a new level," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This bold design aligns perfectly with our brand evolution and captures our energy and momentum. Collaborating with Hendrick Motorsports has been an exciting opportunity to create something that not only represents UniFirst but also resonates with NASCAR fans."

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will debut on March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, followed by an April 6 appearance at Darlington Raceway. It will later take to the track at Michigan International Speedway on June 8, Richmond Raceway on August 16 and make its final appearance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on October 5. UniFirst will also serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 9 entry for all other races throughout the 2025 campaign.

The 2025 NASCAR season celebrates the 10th year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, marking the sixth year that UniFirst has proudly sponsored Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (312) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

