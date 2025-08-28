TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, has expanded its AI-powered Study Prep tool to Canada, making it available to over 1.5 million higher education students in the country. This launch is part of Study Prep's 2025 international expansion. Study Prep leverages AI and trusted video content to provide personalized, on-demand academic support across more than 25 subjects.

The ultimate study companion: Pearson expands AI-powered Study Prep in Canada, supporting personalized learning to build a skilled workforce

Study Prep's expansion will offer personalized learning and quality AI-powered tools to help Canadian students succeed in the classroom and gain the skills needed to build a stronger, future-ready Canadian workforce.

Study Prep helps support Canada's commitment to innovation in education by providing a tool that will aide instructors and students by bringing human expertise together with thoughtfully designed AI built for learning.

Students have access to thousands of bite-sized video explanations and practice problems, assistance from expert human tutors, and AI-powered study tools.

Study Prep's syllabus-matching technology creates personalized study plans tailored to any student's unique course.

Students can engage directly with their video content by clicking on the "ask a question" button to automatically pause the video and have the embedded AI chat bot answer questions on those specific concepts.

Students can also use the AI tutor to tackle challenging concepts with scaffolded step-by-step guidance all in the flow of learning.

"In today's increasingly AI-driven world, students need learning tools that not only help them master course content but enable them to learn better and think deeper, so they are prepared to meet workforce needs," said Jessica Biga-Wadstein, Pearson Canada Country Head. "By bringing Study Prep to Canada, we're innovating to support instructors with AI-powered resources that will help students succeed."

"I find the feature allowing you to upload your syllabus really beneficial because as someone who has a lot of learning objectives and topics outlined weekly on my syllabus, Study Prep helps me create a customized study plan that I can follow along on as a supplement for my lectures. It's like having a private tutor that helps me organize my studies," said Maria Beltran, Pearson Student Ambassador and student at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Study Prep offers support in the sciences, math, psychology, business, social sciences and more, complementing a full range of course materials that are assigned to higher education students.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and shows tangible improved learning outcomes for students such as more active, engaged study and higher order cognition. With over 80% of our products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

Note: Study Prep was formerly commercially known as "Channels" in the United States.

