Pearson Becomes Exclusive Provider of Salesforce Certification Exams

Strategic collaboration underscores commitment to strengthen the global workforce with certified, in-demand expertise

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pearson (FTS: PSON.L) and its Pearson VUE business, the global leader in computer-based testing solutions, today announced an exclusive multi-year collaboration with Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, to be the sole provider of Salesforce certification exams worldwide.

As advanced technologies and AI reshape how businesses operate, professionals and organizations are racing to keep skills sharp and relevant. Together, Pearson and Salesforce are meeting this demand, integrating Pearson VUE's trusted testing systems into the Salesforce certification program, equipping employees and employers with the most current, verified Salesforce skills to drive greater value for their businesses and customers.

Key partnership benefits include a new streamlined certification pathway, vast exam catalog, and flexible delivery options. Registration for Salesforce certification exams opened on July 21, 2025.

Dr. Gary Gates, managing director, Pearson VUE says, "Our strategic collaboration with Salesforce underscores a shared commitment to innovation and professional growth. Our new seamless certification experience is an investment in the future of professionals around the world, providing opportunities for individual career advancement and organizational success."

According to Pearson's 2025 Value of IT Certification Candidate Report, over 70% of certified professionals report increased efficiency, innovation, and enhanced productivity as a result of gaining a certification. Sixty-three percent received or anticipated a promotion within the context of earning a certification.

For Salesforce, certifications help ensure that professionals using Salesforce keep pace with the platform's evolution and make the most of its powerful capabilities.

"Salesforce has become essential as companies embrace digital transformation, integrating advanced AI capabilities into their workflows to unlock new levels of efficiency across sales, marketing, and service teams. As enterprises look for ways to outpace competitors and adapt to changing market demands, harnessing Salesforce's CRM and AI features is key to achieving lasting success and operational excellence. Salesforce certifications unlock this potential, empowering professionals to enhance their skills, demonstrate expertise and lead their organizations in achieving operational excellence and lasting growth," says Sanjeev Balakrishnan, EVP of Customer Success at Salesforce.

A Unified Certification Journey

Pearson and Salesforce have connected their systems to create a single, streamlined journey for certification candidates. From registration to exam day, everything is in one place - clear, efficient, and built around the candidate.

Extensive Salesforce Exam Catalog

Pearson VUE will oversee a diverse catalog of 80 Salesforce certification exams, including:

Salesforce Administrator: A foundational certification validating skills in customizing Salesforce and managing users and data.

Agentforce Specialist: A specialized certification highlighting expertise in managing customer-agent interactions.

Innovative Exam Delivery Options

Pearson VUE will offer Salesforce certification exams in three flexible formats, designed to meet professionals whether they are online, in person, or on-site at client events:

Online proctoring through OnVUE for people who prefer to take their exams remotely, typically from the comfort of their homes.

Pearson VUE Test Centers worldwide, which provide a secure and professional in-person testing environment.

Event-based testing, where candidates will be assessed during a predefined period under client-supervised proctoring.

Dr. Gates concludes, "This agreement represents a step forward in advancing Pearson's commitment to accelerating its enterprise learning and skills strategy. We are proud to partner with Salesforce and help professionals demonstrate their expertise with certifications that are as innovative and forward-thinking as the technology they've mastered."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com

About Pearson VUE

A business unit within Pearson, the world's lifelong learning company, Pearson VUE empowers people to transform their lives through learning, upskilling, and credentialing. The global leader in high-stakes assessments that verify knowledge and uphold professional standards, every day we build upon our industry legacy while embracing an AI-driven future. We provide testing options through 20,000 test centers and online proctoring in more than 180 countries and territories, and every year we develop and deliver close to 21 million exams. That's one test every 1.5 seconds — providing life-changing opportunities to people everywhere. And our Pearson Skilling Suite features technology-focused learning for professionals, helping fuel progress and strengthen organizations by upskilling the workforce of the future. To learn more, visit PearsonVUE.com.

