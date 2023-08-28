TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (TSX: TD) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) have approved TD's previously announced normal course issuer bid. As previously announced, TD intends to terminate its existing normal course issuer bid (the "Existing Bid") and launch a new normal course issuer bid (the "New Bid") to repurchase for cancellation up to 90 million of its common shares. The Existing Bid will terminate on August 30, 2023. The New Bid will commence on August 31, 2023 and end on August 30, 2024, or such earlier date as TD may determine.

The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased for cancellation under the New Bid represents approximately 4.95% of the public float of 1,817,917,586 common shares as at August 21, 2023, or 4.9% of the 1,819,206,863 issued and outstanding common shares as at August 21, 2023. Under the rules of the TSX, TD is entitled to repurchase, during each trading day, up to 1,599,788 common shares (excluding purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception), being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 6,399,153 common shares during the six calendar months prior to the commencement of the New Bid.

Repurchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The price paid for such repurchased shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition or such other price as may be permitted by the TSX. All repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The number of shares and timing of the repurchases under the New Bid will be determined by TD. Prior to commencing purchases under the New Bid, TD intends to establish an automatic share purchase plan under which its broker, TD Securities, will repurchase TD shares pursuant to the New Bid within a defined set of criteria.

The Existing Bid to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares commenced on June 26, 2023 and was scheduled to terminate on June 25, 2024, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. TD has repurchased 28,500,000 common shares under the Existing Bid through purchases on the TSX and alternative trading systems in Canada at an average price of $83.63 per share for a total amount of $2,383 million. The common shares repurchased for cancellation under the Existing Bid will be deducted from the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased by TD under the New Bid pursuant to the rules of the TSX.

The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the New Bid (90 million), when aggregated with the 30 million common shares repurchased under the Existing Bid, represents approximately 6.6% of TD's public float as at August 21, 2023.

As at July 31, 2023, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios were 15.2%, 17.2% and 19.6%, respectively.

