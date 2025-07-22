Event Builds Momentum for Deeper International Supply Chain Cooperation

BEIJING, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- The five-day third edition of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) concluded in Beijing. Held under the theme Connecting the World for a Shared Future, the event demonstrated China's ongoing commitment to expanding access and strengthening international collaboration across global industrial and supply chains.

The Third China International Supply Chain Expo Concludes in Beijing

Since its launch, the CISCE has steadily expanded its global reach and stakeholder engagement. This year's expo welcomed 651 companies from China and 74 other countries and regions, with international exhibitors accounting for 35%—a record high. Notably, U.S. companies comprised the largest share of international participants, representing a 15% increase from the previous year. More than 65% of exhibitors were Fortune Global 500 firms or recognized industry leaders, including Apple, Tesla, and NVIDIA. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended for three consecutive days, describing the Chinese supply chain as "a miracle."

The third CISCE featured the unveiling of 152 new products, technologies, and services, a 67% increase compared to the previous edition. Of these, 55 made their debut at the CISCE Global Unveiling event. Exhibitors engaged with over 42,000 upstream and downstream businesses. Preliminary data indicate that more than 6,000 agreements and partnership intentions were formalized during the expo.

Looking ahead, the Alliance of Chinese and Foreign Exhibitors will partner with the China Chamber of International Commerce and its industry committees to offer ongoing support to domestic and international companies, with the goal of developing a continuous engagement model around CISCE programming.

CISCE also launched a model for a "Zero-Carbon Expo," demonstrating leadership in sustainable event practices. The entire venue operated on 100% renewable electricity, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1,100 tons. The initiative reflects CISCE's commitment to serving as a model for environmentally responsible, carbon-neutral, and plastic-free industry gatherings. Both Chinese and international participants showcased Sustainable Lighthouse Factory projects, providing practical CISCE-driven solutions to advance sustainability across global supply chains.

Now recognized as a key forum within the global supply chain landscape, CISCE continues to attract growing interest. On the final day, 102 companies and organizations signed agreements to participate in the next edition—representing a 50% year-over-year increase in on-site registrations.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) also affirmed its continued commitment to providing a reliable, effective, and transparent platform for global business and supply chain collaboration.

Please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/ for details.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo

[email protected]