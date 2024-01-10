The Taco Bell Foundation Celebrates Canadian Launch with $40,000 Raised

Through its Community Grants program, the Taco Bell Foundation is connecting Canadian youth across the country to educational and career resources and opportunities.

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Taco Bell Foundation has raised $40,000 for Junior Achievement Canada since the nonprofit organization launched fundraising efforts in Canada last summer. The Taco Bell Foundation's arrival in the true north signifies a remarkable step toward making a positive impact on the lives of young Canadians and communities internationally. With a commitment to "Live Más," the Taco Bell Foundation is dedicated to equipping young Canadians with the skills, confidence, resources, and connections they need to succeed in school and beyond.

"Every year, the Taco Bell Foundation provides grants and scholarships aimed to help young people in and around the communities where Taco Bell does business," said Jennifer Bradbury, Taco Bell Foundation Executive Director. "We are excited to bring our Community Grants program to Canada and provide financial support to deserving organizations like Junior Achievement, helping more young Canadians realize their full potential. Thanks to generous donations from Taco Bell customers and fans, we're able to give back and inspire the next generation."

Junior Achievement Canada will be Taco Bell Foundation's inaugural partner in this endeavor. The Taco Bell Foundation has a longstanding partnership with JA in the United States and with the recently announced launch of the Taco Bell Foundation in Canada, is expanding the partnership with JA providing Canadian youth with valuable skills, knowledge, and experiences that will equip them for the future.

"JA is thrilled to see the Taco Bell Foundation launch its innovative Round Up program in Canada," said Scott Hillier, CEO, JA Canada. "We admire Taco Bell Foundation's commitment to break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders. Donations to the Taco Bell Foundation will help JA expand access to impactful career-readiness programs for thousands of underserved youth across Canada."

JA Canada's mission is to inspire and prepare students with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities and be successful in the global economy, aligning perfectly with the Taco Bell Foundation's mission. JA delivers hands-on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness to more than 300,000 students annually.

The Taco Bell Foundation, through its generous $40,000 grant, given to JA Canada, will impact approximately 1,500 students across Canada. Customers and fans of the brand can donate to the Taco Bell Foundation all year long by rounding up their total to the nearest dollar at the front counter and drive-thru at participating locations.

About Taco Bell Foundation:

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of young leaders. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people around the globe and has awarded more than $155 million in grants and scholarships focused on education and career readiness.

About Junior Achievement Canada:

JA Canada is a renowned educational non-profit organization. JA inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through a network of local offices, JA collaborates with educators, volunteers, and organizations across Canada to deliver hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people, reaching more than 300,000 annually. JA commits to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. www.jacanada.org for more information.

