The Space Economy's $71 Billion Bottleneck Is Creating a New Class of Winners

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary -- The U.S. Space Force is now working with a proposed $71 billion budget, including $40 billion dedicated to research and development of new space infrastructure[1]. That is not a typo. And the money is arriving faster than the facilities, workforce, and materials pipeline can absorb it. On the materials side, demand for aerospace and defense thermoplastic composites jumped 32% year over year to $731 million in 2026[2], a growth rate that points to a widening gap between what the defense industrial base needs and what the supply chain can actually deliver. That structural mismatch is funneling institutional capital toward the companies that sit closest to the bottleneck: Starfighters Space (NYSE-A: FJET), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), Karman (NYSE: KRMN), BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY), and Hexcel (NYSE: HXL).

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee made it official at the 41st Space Symposium: a $1 trillion baseline defense budget is now the permanent floor[3], locking in the fiscal architecture behind Golden Dome, proliferated constellations, and hypersonic development for years to come. The Pentagon then put a finer point on where the constraint actually sits, awarding $150 million to modernize instrumentation at Reagan Test Range[4], its primary facility for validating hypersonic and reentry systems. The signal is clear: flight-test throughput is the binding constraint on the entire value chain, and capital is rotating toward the propulsion, composites, and validation platforms that can close the gap.

Starfighters Space (NYSE-A: FJET) just expanded its technical interchange with Blackstar Orbital, broadening the scope of their collaboration well beyond initial vehicle integration. Announced at the 41st Space Symposium in Washington, the updated agreement now covers integration engineering, carriage and release simulations, wind tunnel testing, telemetry and data systems, safety planning, and range coordination for Blackstar's SpaceDrone on the Starfighters F-104 platform.

READ MORE ON Starfighters Space, Inc. HERE

The two companies first locked in a partnership earlier this year to flight-test Blackstar's reusable hypersonic spacecraft, which launches like a traditional satellite payload and returns to Earth like a spaceplane. Starfighters has already transferred physical hardware to support the next phase of evaluation, including a BL-75 complete assembly, counterbalance, sway braces, and a jettison piston at the Shuttle Landing Facility. The program is structured as a step-by-step process, with any move from feasibility into actual flight testing subject to a separate written agreement.

"This collaboration now covers a broader technical work program than vehicle integration alone," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. "That stepwise approach is how Starfighters helps customers move from concept toward flight readiness."

"The expanded technical interchange gives Blackstar a structured path to validate vehicle interfaces, operational conditions, data requirements, and release planning with Starfighters' F-104 platform," said Christopher Jannette, CEO of Blackstar Orbital.

The Blackstar deal adds to a growing list of partnerships. Starfighters recently signed on with Mu-G Technologies to pursue microgravity flight missions for NASA, universities, and commercial research customers. It also expanded operations at Midland International Air and Space Port in Texas, where it now stages four F-104 aircraft and 14 engines, with plans to double that footprint within 18 months. On the development side, the company is advancing toward Critical Design Review on its STARLAUNCH 1 air-launch rocket program after completing wind tunnel testing that confirmed clean vehicle separation with no adverse aerodynamic interactions.

Starfighters operates the only commercial fleet in the free world capable of carrying underwing test payloads at sustained speeds above Mach 2, or more than 1,500 miles per hour. Headquartered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida alongside tenants like SpaceX and Blue Origin, the company is building a multi-mission business across air launch, hypersonic testing, microgravity research, and specialized flight services anchored by a supersonic fleet that remains one of a kind in the private sector.

In other industry developments:

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) introduced Gauss, an in-house designed Hall thruster electric propulsion system targeting high-volume production for commercial and national security satellite constellations, with a manufacturing line capable of producing more than 200 thrusters per year. Gauss features heaterless cathode technology for instantaneous start, magnetic shielding to extend operational lifetime, GaNFet-based electronics for optimized performance, and an ITAR/EAR-free design suited to a wide range of LEO constellation applications.

"Proliferated constellations are now the norm for commercial and national security space users, but the propulsion systems needed to maneuver these spacecraft in orbit have simply not been reliably available at any kind of scale," said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. "Rocket Lab is solving this bottleneck with Gauss."

The Gauss thruster delivers higher specific impulse than traditional chemical propulsion, allowing spacecraft to carry less propellant while achieving strong performance for long-duration missions and satellite station-keeping within constellations. Rocket Lab has deployed more than 250 payloads across more than 85 missions and continues expanding its end-to-end space systems business spanning launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, components, and on-orbit management.

Karman (NYSE: KRMN) reported record fiscal year 2025 results with annual revenue of $471.5 million, up 36.6% year-over-year, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $145.3 million, up 36.9%, and record backlog of $801.1 million, up 38.2%, following a successful IPO and $1.2 billion secondary offering during the year. Fourth-quarter revenue of $134.5 million grew 47.4% year-over-year, with net income surging 358% to $7.7 million, driven by accelerating demand for next-generation space and defense solutions.

"Our team delivered outstanding results in 2025, with 37 percent revenue growth, 37 percent adjusted EBITDA growth and strategic investments designed to satisfy accelerating customer demand for our solutions," said Jon Rambeau, CEO of Karman. "Our recent acquisition of Seemann Composites and MSC positions us as an all-domain provider, from deep sea to deep space, in support of national defense and the growing space economy."

Karman raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $715 million to $730 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $207 million to $218 million, reflecting expanded capabilities in composites and resin systems. The company upsized its revolving credit facility to $150 million, reinforcing its financial position to pursue continued growth in the accelerating national security and commercial space access markets.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a multi-year, sole-source $99 million U.S. government IDIQ contract for advanced, next-generation space capabilities, with an initial $2 million task order to accelerate the design of a large aperture optical payload for Earth observation and space domain awareness platforms. The contract is expected to advance innovations in optical imaging, high-cadence Earth monitoring, and observing objects in low Earth, geostationary, and cis-lunar orbits beyond the scope of current Gen-2 and Gen-3 systems.

"This award validates and leverages our investments in leap ahead space technologies that feature next generation space architectures as part of our long-term constellation roadmap," said Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky Technology. "With U.S. government collaboration, we can accelerate these critical technologies as part of multi-year advanced technology development program. In order to demonstrate the scale and impact of these new technologies we'll be focused on quickly fielding advanced systems that combine future-generation payloads with an evolution of our proven Gen-3 space architecture."

BlackSky Technology is developing satellites under this contract expected to function as on-orbit data storage and processing hubs compatible with AI-enabled communications environments and future launch vehicles, extending the company's mission-oriented space intelligence architecture.

Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) celebrated the successful roll-out of the Dassault Aviation Falcon 10X, a next-generation business jet in which Hexcel supplies structural prepregs for the entire wing following its selection to the program in 2022. The company's M21E/IMA prepreg, developed in collaboration with Dassault Aviation's technical teams, delivers the weight savings, stiffness, and fatigue resistance required by the Falcon 10X wing structure, reinforcing Hexcel's position as a materials partner across high-performance commercial aerospace programs.

"Our partnership with Dassault exemplifies how Hexcel's expertise in lightweight, advanced carbon fiber composites drive the next generation of high-performance aircraft," said Tom Gentile, Chairman, CEO and President of Hexcel. "We are proud to support Dassault in ensuring the durability, efficiency, and competitive edge of the Falcon 10X throughout its service life with a full composite wing."

Hexcel is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology serving commercial aerospace, defense and space, and industrial markets, with its carbon fiber, prepregs, and engineered core materials enabling performance and efficiency across the world's most demanding aircraft platforms.

Article Source: Equity-Insider.com

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