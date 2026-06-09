This Gold Story Is Starting to Look Bigger Than a Few High-Grade Samples

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

Companies mentioned: Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR), Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (NASDAQ: AYA), GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG), Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF), Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Golden Goose just put real numbers on the map at Gran Esperanza. The company reported first channel-sampling results from the project in Río Negro, Argentina, including 0.70 m of 8.84 g/t gold at Bonanza, 1.14 m of 3.99 g/t gold at Chapita, and 0.72 m of 4.19 g/t gold at Genaro.

The company reported first channel-sampling results from the project in Río Negro, Argentina, including 0.70 m of 8.84 g/t gold at Bonanza, 1.14 m of 3.99 g/t gold at Chapita, and 0.72 m of 4.19 g/t gold at Genaro. The bigger point may be the growing footprint. Management said high-grade gold mineralization was confirmed at surface across multiple parallel structures, while mapping and sampling also identified new targets in both the western and eastern parts of the property.

Management said high-grade gold mineralization was confirmed at surface across multiple parallel structures, while mapping and sampling also identified new targets in both the western and eastern parts of the property. This is an early-stage exploration story moving toward drilling. Golden Goose said the current campaign strengthened confidence in the scale and continuity of the gold system and is helping set up a maiden drill program to test mineralization at depth and along strike.

Golden Goose said the current campaign strengthened confidence in the scale and continuity of the gold system and is helping set up a maiden drill program to test mineralization at depth and along strike. Gran Esperanza is not the whole company. Golden Goose says it has the right to acquire 100% of the 44,400-hectare Gran Esperanza property, as well as interests tied to the Goldfire Property and the El Quemado Project in Argentina.

Golden Goose says it has the right to acquire 100% of the 44,400-hectare Gran Esperanza property, as well as interests tied to the Goldfire Property and the El Quemado Project in Argentina. The junior gold tape is active. Recent high-grade drill and exploration updates from exchange-listed peers such as Aya Gold & Silver and GoldMining have helped keep investor attention on discovery-driven precious-metals stories in 2026.

RÍO NEGRO, Argentina, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gold exploration stories usually start with a few eye-catching assays. The ones that travel further tend to be the stories where those assays begin to connect into something bigger: more structures, more targets, and a clearer path toward drilling. That is the angle starting to emerge at Golden Goose Resources Corp.'s Gran Esperanza project in Argentina after the company reported its first channel-sampling results from the property.

On paper, the headline numbers are strong enough to get attention on their own. Golden Goose reported 0.70 metres grading 8.84 g/t gold from the Bonanza vein, 1.14 metres grading 3.99 g/t gold from the Chapita vein, and 0.72 metres grading 4.19 g/t gold from the Genaro target, among other highlighted results. But the broader significance may be that management says the 2026 program confirmed multiple gold-bearing structures, expanded the known mineralized footprint, and identified several new exploration targets across the property.

Why Gran Esperanza Stands Out

Golden Goose said its 2026 exploration campaign at Gran Esperanza focused on geological mapping of the full property, detailed geological and structural work, and systematic channel sampling. According to the company, the program successfully confirmed multiple gold-bearing structures and highlighted the Bonanza, Dorada, and Chapita trends as the highest-priority exploration corridor identified so far.

That matters because surface results are most compelling when they start to suggest scale instead of isolated luck. In this case, Golden Goose says high-grade gold mineralization has now been confirmed across multiple parallel structures, while new target areas were also identified in both the western and eastern sectors of the property.

The western part of the project appears to host the principal mineralized vein systems identified so far. The company said outcropping veins occur in multiple segments associated with granitic intrusive rocks and regional shear zones, forming en-echelon and sigmoid geometries with an average apparent thickness of about 0.5 metres and local widths reaching up to six metres.

The Assays Investors Will Notice

The strongest surface channel result highlighted by the company was 0.70 metres of 8.84 g/t gold from the Bonanza vein. Other notable assays included 1.14 metres grading 3.99 g/t gold from Chapita, 0.72 metres grading 4.19 g/t gold from Genaro, 0.70 metres of 2.40 g/t gold from Felisa, and 0.64 metres grading 2.49 g/t gold plus 49.6 g/t silver from Chapita West.

Golden Goose also reported additional high-grade gold-equivalent results from the Genaro and Camino vein systems, while noting that eleven channel samples returned between 0.5 and 1.0 g/t gold equivalent, most of them spatially associated with the Bonanza Main Zone. The company emphasized that true widths of mineralized zones and veins described in the channel cuts have not yet been confirmed.

That caveat is important, but it does not erase the early exploration signal. For retail investors, the combination of multiple mineralized structures, repeating anomalous values, and a property-wide mapping effort is often what begins to move a project from 'interesting rocks' into 'drill this' territory.

Why the Footprint May Matter More Than the Headline Grade

Management is clearly trying to frame this as more than a single-zone story. CEO Dustin Nanos said the results met or exceeded the geological objectives for this phase of work and strengthened confidence in the scale and continuity of the gold system, while also pointing to new target areas in both the western and eastern sectors of the property.

That broader footprint is a big part of why this release matters. The company said regional geological mapping led to the discovery of multiple previously unrecognized quartz-vein systems in the eastern sector of the project area, which had no known historical exploration. Golden Goose also noted a significant 2.65 g/t gold rock-chip sample from a newly identified quartz vein between the Bonanza Norte and Genaro systems in the western sector.

For a junior explorer, that kind of widening target inventory can be more valuable than one isolated high-grade sample. It suggests there may be several shots on goal as the project advances toward a first drill program.

More on the project and the company portfolio can be found on the Golden Goose homepage.

What Comes Next

Golden Goose said the current work is helping prepare the project for a maiden drill program designed to test mineralization at depth and along strike. Management has framed those future drill results as critical to defining the depth and lateral extent of a gold system that is already showing encouraging scale and continuity at surface.

The company also provided important technical details around its sampling program. It said 324 channel samples were taken from 264 channels, correcting an earlier April 22 disclosure that had stated 341 channel samples were taken from 265 surface channels, and said the correction has no impact on the assay results, interpretations, or other technical information in the release.

From a technical standpoint, the company said samples were analyzed by Alex Stewart International Argentina in Mendoza, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited independent analytical laboratory, with blanks, certified reference materials, and field duplicates inserted into the analytical batch. The technical content of the release was reviewed and approved by Marie-Pier Boivin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Broader Gold Trade

Golden Goose is arriving at a time when discovery-driven gold stories are again finding an audience. High-grade exploration results, sector rotation into juniors, and renewed attention on precious-metals optionality have all helped create a more receptive backdrop for early-stage gold narratives.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (NASDAQ: AYA) recently reported high-grade exploration drill results near pit depth at Zgounder, adding another fresh example of how strong assay headlines can keep investor attention on precious-metals exploration names.

GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) reported new drill results highlighting exploration potential at its São Jorge project earlier this year, underscoring that the market still responds to companies that can show both project scale and ongoing catalysts.

Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) is another name that has drawn interest on the back of channel-sampling work and drill-ready target generation, a useful parallel for investors following surface work that may set up future drilling.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF) has remained visible in the junior-gold space through continued drilling and exploration at its Gran Pilar project, reinforcing the idea that consistent exploration news flow can help keep small-cap stories on investor radar screens.

Why Retail Investors May Care

Golden Goose is still an early-stage exploration company, so the risk profile is obvious. Surface channel sampling is not the same thing as a resource, and the company itself notes that true widths have not yet been confirmed. Even so, the latest results do give investors something more concrete to work with: multiple mineralized structures, identifiable corridors, new target generation, and a clearer runway toward a maiden drill program.

Golden Goose also says it has the right to acquire 100% of the 44,400-hectare Gran Esperanza property in the Los Menucos District, plus the right to acquire 100% of the Goldfire Property and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province. That means Gran Esperanza is emerging within a broader exploration portfolio rather than as a one-asset story.

For investors who like high-upside gold exploration stories, this is the kind of update that can broaden interest: not because one sample changes everything, but because the entire map may be starting to tell a more ambitious story. More information is available on the Golden Goose homepage.

About Golden Goose Resources Corp.

Golden Goose Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company says it has the right to acquire 100% of the Gran Esperanza property, which covers 44,400 hectares of year-round accessible terrain in the Los Menucos District within the North Patagonian Massif.

The company also says it has the right to acquire 100% of the Goldfire Property, totaling 83 claims over 4,680 hectares near Gold Fields' Windfall Project, and that it holds a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project, comprising 20 mining concessions totaling 8,000 hectares in Salta Province, Argentina.

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