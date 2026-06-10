The Space Economy Just Got an On-Ramp to Wall Street

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

For years the most exciting companies in space stayed stubbornly private. That era is ending in a single week -- and the way capital reaches the sector may never look the same.

Baystreet.ca News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- There are two ways a company can find its way into the portfolios of the world's largest investors. The first is the one everyone talks about: a story so compelling that analysts champion it, fund managers buy it, and momentum builds. The second is quieter, more mechanical, and in many ways more powerful -- a company simply grows large enough to cross an objective threshold, and the machinery of global index investing pulls it in automatically. This week, the commercial space sector is experiencing both at once, and the combination is turning what was once a niche, venture-funded frontier into a mainstream, publicly investable asset class.

The mechanical signal came when Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET) announced it had been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell reconstitution. The narrative signal -- louder, and arriving the very same week -- is the long-awaited public debut of SpaceX, the company that more than any other came to define the modern space age while remaining tantalizingly out of public reach. Taken together, they mark something larger than any single stock: the space economy is being wired directly into the plumbing of public markets.

Why Index Inclusion Is More Than a Trophy

Most catalysts that move a young stock depend on persuasion. Index inclusion does not. Membership in the Russell indexes is determined primarily through objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes -- not a committee weighing a company's prospects. A company is either large enough on the measurement date, April 30 this year, or it is not. Clearing that screen has compounding consequences: inclusion in the Russell 3000® brings automatic membership in either the large-cap Russell 1000® or the small-cap Russell 2000®, plus the relevant style indexes, and with it the attention of the index funds and benchmarked managers that track them.

The scale of that gravitational field is hard to overstate. According to data as of mid-2025, roughly $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. And this year's reconstitution was unusually expansive: FTSE Russell reported the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® rose about 29%, from $58.4 trillion to $75.6 trillion, as of the April 30 rank day. When the index expands and is recut, room opens at the threshold for companies that have grown into the size band -- and capital markets have been notably receptive to space and defense names. For Starfighters, a company that completed its IPO only in December 2025, arriving on one of the world's most-followed benchmarks inside its first seven months as a public company is an unusually fast trip from the listing bell to the index card.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-profile/

The Capstone: SpaceX Comes to Market

If Russell inclusion is the on-ramp, the SpaceX IPO is the eighteen-wheeler about to merge onto the highway. After filing its public S-1 prospectus in May 2026 and applying to list on Nasdaq under the symbol SPCX, the company widely regarded as the most important private space enterprise in history is, as reported, on the cusp of its market debut later this week, with pricing expected imminently. The figures attached to it are staggering: reporting has pointed to a share price around $135 and a valuation measured in the trillions of dollars, with a raise that, if achieved at the high end, would rank among the largest initial public offerings ever completed. (These figures are as reported and remain subject to final pricing.)

The importance for the sector is not really about one stock, however large. It is about what a successful mega-listing does to the category. It gives public investors a direct, liquid way to own the orbital economy's flagship name; it forces a market-clearing price discovery on space assets that until now traded only in private rounds; and it draws a wave of institutional attention toward every adjacent company that offers exposure to the same theme. A rising tide of capital looking for space exposure does not stop at a single ticker -- it spreads across the names that make up the rest of the ecosystem.

The Ecosystem Riding the Wave

To understand why this is a sector story and not a single-company one, it helps to look at the range of public companies now competing for that institutional attention. Each offers a different lens on where capital is flowing across the modern space landscape.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) has become the closest thing the public markets have to a SpaceX analogue, and its run reflects it: the stock reached fresh all-time highs around the mid-$140s in 2026, and it has expanded aggressively, including a spacecraft-robotics acquisition that pushes it further toward end-to-end mission capability and even Mars ambitions. Rocket Lab shows how hungry public investors are for a scaled, vertically integrated launch-and-space-systems story they can actually buy.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) represents the lunar-economy thesis, building landers and services aimed at the renewed global push toward the Moon. As one of the names most associated with commercial lunar delivery, it illustrates how the investable space sector now reaches well beyond Earth orbit -- and how richly the market is willing to value companies positioned for NASA-era Moon programs.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) anchors the in-space infrastructure and manufacturing layer, supplying components, structures, and capabilities used across satellites and missions. Its strong 2026 performance underscores investor appetite for the "picks-and-shovels" providers that supply the broader build-out rather than any single launch.

Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO) rounds out the group from the supply-chain side, providing metal additive-manufacturing systems used to build mission-critical components for space, aviation, and defense programs. After reporting first-quarter 2026 revenue up 48% year-over-year and reaching a positive gross-margin inflection, Velo3D illustrates how the orbital build-out lifts not just launch and satellite names but the specialized manufacturers that supply the hardware behind them. These companies are referenced to illustrate the breadth of the sector, not to imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they span vastly different sizes and stages.

Where Starfighters Fits

Within that landscape, Starfighters Space occupies a genuinely differentiated niche. Rather than building rockets or satellites, the company operates what it describes as the world's only flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft fleet, flying from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The concept behind air-launch is elegant: releasing a vehicle from an aircraft already moving fast and flying high means the launch system inherits altitude and velocity it would otherwise have to generate itself, and because the platform is an aircraft rather than a fixed pad, it carries the promise of runway-based responsiveness and reusable hardware. "We believe our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index represents an important milestone in Starfighters Space's evolution as a publicly traded space company," said CEO Tim Franta, framing the event as a reflection of growing awareness of the company's differentiated platform.

It is worth being clear-eyed: Starfighters is an early-stage, small-cap company whose shares have been volatile, and index inclusion changes visibility, not fundamentals. The real test ahead is commercial execution, not index mechanics. But the timing places the company inside one of the most powerful currents in the market right now -- a sector being institutionalized in real time.

A Week That Resets the Map

Step back and the picture is striking. In a single week, the broadest benchmark in U.S. equities is formally ingesting space companies, and the sector's defining private giant is stepping onto the public stage. For a decade, owning the frontier of space meant access to private rounds most investors could never reach. That wall is coming down. The question for the rest of the year is no longer whether the space economy is investable -- it is which companies, across which layers of the ecosystem, capture the attention now flooding in. The on-ramp is open, and the traffic is just beginning to build.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-profile/

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SOURCES:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. -- "Starfighters Space (NYSE: FJET) Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index" (Business Wire, June 3, 2026; index inclusion effective June 29, CEO Tim Franta quote, company profile): https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/starfighters-space-nyse-fjet-added-100000658.html

[2] FTSE Russell / Investing.com -- Russell U.S. indexes 2026 reconstitution detail ($12.2T benchmarked; Russell 3000 total market cap up 29% to $75.6T; rank day April 30): https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/starfighters-space-added-to-russell-3000-index-effective-june-29-93CH-4723661

[3] Capital.com -- SpaceX IPO overview (public S-1 May 20, 2026; Nasdaq application as SPCX; reported ~$135/share, pricing June 11, debut June 12; Starlink ~58% of revenue; figures as reported and subject to final pricing): https://capital.com/en-int/learn/ipo/spacex-ipo

[4] Bloomberg -- "How SpaceX's Dream of a Record-Breaking IPO Stacks Up" (raise reported up to ~$75B; valuation in the trillions; would rank among largest IPOs in history): https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2026-spacex-ipo-stock-market-nasdaq-listings/

[5] Stocktwits -- space-sector trading coverage around the SpaceX listing (peer names RKLB, LUNR, RDW, VELO and sector sentiment): https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/rklb-lunr-rdw-rise-musk-ai-satellite-vision/cZ0Ud6JR7bl

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