Leveling the Field: A Free Tool Gives Everyday Investors a Real-Time Read on the Market

Market IQ Media Group launches Eagle Eye -- the kind of market-attention intelligence the pros pay for, now free for retail investors who sign up today.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- baystreet.ca -- For years, the investors with the best information were the ones who could afford it. Professional desks paid for tools that showed them where attention was building; everyone else found out from the headlines, after the move. Market IQ Media Group Incorporated ("MIQ") thinks that gap is worth closing.

Today MIQ launched Eagle Eye, a free real-time dashboard that gives everyday investors a clear view of which stocks the market is talking about most -- and why. It's live now at eagle-eye.dev.

No terminal, no subscription, no learning curve. Eagle Eye opens in a browser and shows, in plain view, the stocks drawing the most attention across social media and financial news, the sentiment around them, and the likely catalyst behind each move -- the kind of picture that used to take a professional setup to assemble.

"Retail investors are smarter and more engaged than they've ever been -- they've just been working with worse tools," said a spokesperson for Market IQ Media Group. "Eagle Eye hands them the same real-time read on market attention the pros have had. And it's free, on purpose."

Track the signal, not the noise.

Eagle Eye delivers real-time investor intelligence -- aggregating social, forum, and news data across the tickers that matter, so you can see what the market is talking about before it moves.

Explore it now at Eagle-Eye.dev

What Everyday Investors Get

The stocks everyone's watching. A live Most Talked About ranking by mention volume across social and news sources.

The mood, scored. A sentiment scorecard on every name -- bullish, bearish, or split, at a glance.

The reason behind the move. An AI Catalyst classifier flags the likely event driving each spike in attention.

Prices and ratings in one place. Live price and change, plus at-a-glance ratings, right next to the attention data.

Know if it's fresh. A red-yellow-green news-freshness light separates breaking stories from old news instantly.

Your own watchlist. Build a personal watchlist and keep your names front and center.

Eagle Eye is free to sign up and use today. MIQ may add a paid monthly plan down the road -- but everyone who creates an account now keeps full access free, for life. Sign up today at eagle-eye.dev.

Contact

Market IQ Media Group Incorporated

[email protected]

604-265-2873

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is a corporate product release issued by Market IQ Media Group Incorporated ("MIQ") regarding its own software product, Eagle Eye. It is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security. Eagle Eye is an informational tool that aggregates publicly available social media and news data; it does not provide investment, financial, tax, or legal advice, and its outputs -- including mention rankings, sentiment scores, ratings, and catalyst classifications -- are generated by automated systems and may contain errors or omissions. Mention volume and sentiment data reflect online discussion and are not indicators of the merit, value, or future performance of any security. Users should not rely on Eagle Eye as the sole basis for any investment decision and should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment. This release does not promote, endorse, or recommend any individual stock or security. Any future changes to pricing or access are at MIQ's sole discretion. MIQ makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided through Eagle Eye and disclaims all liability for any use of the platform.

SOURCE Baystreet