The Segal Cancer Centre celebrates 20 years of pioneering innovation in cancer care and research

A new impact report spotlights the life-saving innovations unlocked by philanthropic funding

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Every day in Quebec, an average of 184 new cancer diagnoses are delivered1--one person every eight minutes--creating a ripple effect for every family and caregiver.

Dr. Jennifer Friedmann, Chief of the Division of Medical Oncology, a patient and Leslie Faye, Clinical Research Nurse

For 20 years, the Segal Cancer Centre has stood as a world-class response to this urgency. To mark this milestone anniversary, the Jewish General Hospital Foundation (JGHF) is unveiling a new impact report detailing two decades of life-saving innovations unlocked by vital philanthropic funding. This progress did not happen by chance; it exists because donors believed, early and consistently, that Quebec's patients deserve access to world-class care close to home.

Since its founding, the Segal Cancer Centre has been built around a unique 360-degree care model that unites research, treatment and compassion under one roof. By integrating laboratory research directly into the clinical environment, the Centre has redefined the patient journey by ensuring that the latest scientific discoveries are transitioned into active treatments as quickly as possible.

"The Segal Cancer Centre exists to ensure that Quebec's patients never have to choose between world-class innovation and the comfort of being close to home," says Dr. Gerald Batist, Director of the Segal Cancer Centre since its founding. "For 20 years, we have refused to let innovation stall. By uniting discovery and care in one place, we have shortened the distance between a breakthrough in the lab and a patient's bedside."

The Centre's life-changing breakthroughs have fundamentally transformed the patient journey for all. While the Centre has pioneered countless advances, five standout innovations illustrate the power of this integrated model:

Precision Robotic Surgery: As a pioneer of the Da Vinci system in Canada, the Centre developed less invasive ways to use the technology, with a level of precision that extends beyond the human hand and reduces recovery times.

As a pioneer of the Da Vinci system in Canada, the Centre developed less invasive ways to use the technology, with a level of precision that extends beyond the human hand and reduces recovery times. Personalized (Targeted) Therapy: By pioneering the clinical adoption of therapies tailored to a patient's unique genetic profile, the Centre has moved oncology beyond "one-size-fits-all" treatment.

By pioneering the clinical adoption of therapies tailored to a patient's unique genetic profile, the Centre has moved oncology beyond "one-size-fits-all" treatment. Advanced Immunotherapy: The Centre remains at the forefront of immunotherapy, which harnesses the body's own immune system to target advanced cancers and is often considered the "fourth pillar" of oncology alongside surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

The Centre remains at the forefront of immunotherapy, which harnesses the body's own immune system to target advanced cancers and is often considered the "fourth pillar" of oncology alongside surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsies: Researchers are currently developing blood tests that may soon replace the need for invasive biopsies, radically improving the patient experience.

Researchers are currently developing blood tests that may soon replace the need for invasive biopsies, radically improving the patient experience. Genetic Testing & Prevention: Through targeted monitoring and proactive screening, the Stroll Family Cancer Prevention Centre works to eliminate risk and catch cancers before they can progress.

As cancer care enters a new era defined by AI and big data, the Segal Cancer Centre is applying predictive models to personalize care and optimize treatment outcomes. This forward-thinking posture is made possible by a philanthropic spirit that began with a transformational $20-million gift from the late Alvin Segal and his family.

"Donors are the foundational drivers that connect the ambitions of researchers with tangible, life-saving realities," says Dr. Stephen Robbins, PhD, Director, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research. "Philanthropy allows our clinicians to acquire the technology and resources needed to achieve their ambitious breakthroughs."

To read the full 20th Anniversary Impact Report and learn how to support the mission, visit jghfoundation.org.

About the Jewish General Hospital

The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), repeatedly ranked by Newsweek among the top three hospitals in Quebec, the top 10 in Canada and the top 125 in the world, is an acute and specialized care McGill University teaching hospital. The JGH has been serving a diverse patient population irrespective of religion, language or ethnic background since it was founded in 1934.

The Hospital is home to one of the highest numbers of births in Quebec, with a specialization in high-risk pregnancies and neonatal care; one of the busiest and most efficient Emergency Departments in the province; the Segal Cancer Centre, which is recognized internationally for its groundbreaking cancer treatment and research achievements; and the Lady Davis Institute, one of the largest and most influential medical research centres in Canada. The JGH is the hub institution of the regional health authority known as the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

About the Jewish General Hospital Foundation

Since 1969, the mission of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation has been to advance healthcare and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting Montreal's Jewish General Hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the Hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, further scientific discovery and acquire innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired community members to implement a variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve the Hospital's ambitious goals.

1 https://cancerquebec.ca/en/information-about-cancer/the-cancer/statistics/

SOURCE Jewish General Hospital Foundation (JGHF)

For media inquiries, please contact: Èle Thibault, [email protected]