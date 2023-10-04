The Sandbox partners with Agora to power next-gen social interactions in the metaverse

The partnership will offer players unprecedented real-time engagement opportunities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced a partnership with Agora to supercharge real-time engagement and social interaction within the metaverse. The collaboration will empower players in The Sandbox to connect through real-time voice, video, and chat, encouraging better collaboration among creators, and social multiplayer experiences.

The Sandbox chose Agora for this partnership because they provide an ideal real-time engagement platform for the metaverse. The company's comprehensive product stack seamlessly integrates 3D Spatial Audio, persistent text chat, and interactive live-streaming functionalities at scale. The Sandbox plans to deploy these features to foster powerful social relationships between players.

"The Sandbox is at heart a social platform, and through this partnership with Agora, we can further enhance our players' ability to connect, collaborate, communicate, and form meaningful communities," said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. "This is an exciting level-up of the social potential for communities on The Sandbox platform that will immediately be apparent to both players and creators, compared to other platforms."

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic. Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari, all following The Sandbox team's vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.

"Real-time engagement technology is essential for enabling social interactions in the metaverse," said Tony Zhao, CEO and Co-Founder of Agora. "We're excited to see how The Sandbox continues to innovate with Agora's products to build deeper connections within communities."

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies, Life Beyond, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Life Beyond Studios, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be., PIXELYNX, and WePlay Media. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of over 450 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

About Agora

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

