Agora Powers Agnes AI to Launch Next-Generation AI Group Chat and Multi-Agent Collaboration System

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), the leading platform for real-time engagement and conversational AI, today announced that Agnes AI, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing AI-native work platforms, has chosen Agora Chat to power its new AI Group Chat and multi-agent collaboration system. This integration marks a significant milestone in real-time, AI-enhanced teamwork and multi-agent productivity at scale.

Agnes AI--co-founded by Bruce Yang--has become one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing AI platforms, reaching 200,000+ DAU and 3 million registered users just months after launching its mobile app, and its parent company SAPIENS is currently fundraising at a US$100M valuation driven by rapid user growth and global expansion momentum. Agnes is on track to reach 1M DAU by Q1 2026 and 5M DAU by year-end 2026.

Integration Highlights & Benefits:

Agnes AI's next-generation collaboration experience is now powered by Agora's ultra-low-latency SDRTN®, enabling:

AI that joins and contributes to group conversations

Instant summarization and shared context

Real-time co-editing, research, and multi-agent reasoning

Synchronized threads across devices and regions

Agora's global SDRTN® ensures low-latency, high-reliability messaging for users across Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Argentina, Colombia, and beyond. "Multi-agent collaboration is quickly becoming the next frontier of workplace technology, and Agnes AI is ahead of that curve. Agora Chat provides the low-latency, real-time infrastructure that makes this new class of AI-native workflows possible. We're excited to support a platform that is setting the pace for how teams and AI agents will work together globally," said Tony Wang, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Agora.

Watch the platform in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS0G2ScKgjQ

Agnes AI: The AI-Native Office System Built for Everyone

Agnes AI is not a chatbot--it is a full AI-native office system designed to eliminate the global "toggling tax" by replacing fragmented tools with one unified, intelligent workspace. The platform combines search and research, design and image generation, document and presentation creation, multi-agent reasoning, and real-time team collaboration--driven by advanced multi-agent intelligence, led by CEO Bruce Yang, a PhD researcher at NUS and a former Microsoft/LinkedIn engineer.

The platform combines several tools into one intelligent workspace. Its CoVibe group chat enables teams to invite colleagues via phone, email, or username and collaborate with the AI assistant, @Agnes, in real time, generating or remixing slides, images, videos, research summaries, and answers instantly. Filters offers visual and animation templates for transforming photos into social-media-ready content, while Explore curates up-to-date news and stories with interactive AI-assisted analysis.

Advanced features include Deep Design, a multi-agent workflow for critiquing and improving visual content, and Wide Research, which can activate up to 200 agents simultaneously to conduct market analysis, synthesize insights from multiple sources, and develop strategy documents. Built on the proprietary CodeAgents architecture, the platform delivers over 20% higher reasoning accuracy, 40% lower token costs, and reliable performance on complex multi-step workflows.

"Our mission is to make AI accessible to everyone. Agora Chat enables us to deliver fast, natural, AI-enhanced group conversations at scale. Together with Agora, we are building the next generation of intelligent teamwork--where 200 agents, humans, and real-time collaboration all work in one unified space," said Bruce Yang, Co-Founder & CEO, Agnes AI

Preview: Agnes Vibepod – AI-Powered Headset

Agnes AI is previewing an early prototype of the Vibepod, an AI-powered headset concept that blends Agnes's multi-agent intelligence with Agora's real-time, low-latency Conversational AI Engine. The Vibepod demonstration available here shows how users can activate Agnes hands-free and receive instant AI assistance through the headset.

About Agora:

Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed real-time conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into their applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 1,800 leading organizations across the globe to power best-in-class real-time experiences from social media and live shopping to education and telehealth. Learn more: https://agora.io/

About Agnes AI:

Founded by a Raffles Institution alumnus and National University of Singapore AI PhD, Agnes AI is a Singapore-based platform uniting real-time communication, creative generation, and productivity tools. Since launching in July 2025, Agnes has grown to over 3 million registered users globally, with particular strength in Southeast Asia. Positioned as Everyday AI for Everyone, Agnes is dedicated to making collaboration, creativity, and communication seamless through AI-powered features integrated into a single unified experience. The team could feature members from top universities such as Stanford, MIT, Berkeley, and UT Austin. Learn more: https://agnes-ai.com/

SOURCE Agora, Inc.

Claudia Olivia, [email protected]