The Salvation Army Providing Critical Support to Fort Simpson Wildfire Evacuees

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army has mobilized its Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team to support residents evacuated from Fort Simpson as wildfires continue to threaten the community. Working in partnership with the City of Yellowknife, The Salvation Army is operating the reception centre and providing meals, essential supports, and compassionate care for evacuees at the Multiplex Arena.

Since the evacuation order was issued on the evening of June 28, The Salvation Army has welcomed and assisted 461 evacuees, including 378 adults and 83 children and youth under the age of 18. Within the first day of operations, staff and volunteers served 791 meals, while also providing snacks, water, juice boxes, and ongoing emotional and practical support to families displaced by the wildfire.

"Our priority is ensuring every person arriving at the reception centre feels welcomed, cared for and supported during an incredibly stressful time," said Craig Broadhurst, Incident Commander with The Salvation Army Prairies and Northern Territories. "From hot meals and essential supplies to a listening ear, we are committed to walking alongside individuals and families for as long as they need us."

The Salvation Army's response includes a dedicated team of Emergency Disaster Services personnel, local volunteers, and a mobile kitchen capable of providing meals to registered evacuees around the clock. The reception centre continues to operate 24 hours a day as additional evacuees arrive.

Community support has also been instrumental in the response. Local organizations have stepped forward to volunteer, while the United Way NWT and Lakeshore Co-op have partnered to provide $34,700 in gift cards that will be distributed by The Salvation Army to help evacuees meet immediate needs. Plans are also underway to establish a pop-up thrift store at the reception centre to provide clothing and other essential items.

The Salvation Army continues to work closely with municipal partners, volunteers, and community organizations to ensure evacuees receive the support they need as the situation evolves.

How You Can Help

As wildfire response efforts continue, financial donations are the fastest and most effective way to help The Salvation Army provide meals, emergency shelter, essential supplies, emotional and spiritual care, and other critical supports to individuals and families affected by the Fort Simpson evacuation.

Donations can be made online at SalvationArmy.ca/EDS or by visiting your local Salvation Army community ministry. Every gift helps ensure emergency teams can respond quickly wherever and whenever disaster strikes.

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides personalized and practical support to those experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition programs, and Christmas assistance such as hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles, and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Prairies and Northern Territories Division

Media Contact: Sara Djellal, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], (403) 880-3015