The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is 35 Percent Away from Reaching it's $2.2 Million Goal

MONCTON, NB, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - With just five days left to go, donations are down by more than $770,000 across the Maritimes for The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign; the urgency to give is at a critical stage to help the organization reach its goal of $2.2 million as more and more individuals and families face economic uncertainties and the daily challenge of making ends meet.

Salvation Army Volunteer receives donation at Christmas Kettle (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

"The need for The Salvation Army's services continues to grow as we are seeing an increasing number of individuals and families struggling with the ever-increasing costs of living and the extra expenses that come with Christmas," explains Major Jamie Locke, divisional secretary for public relations. "We are counting on all Maritimers to donate today and give hope to your neighbours in need."

The Christmas Kettle Campaign enables The Salvation Army to assist thousands of families and individuals who have been met with hard times by providing food, shelter, practical support programs and Christmas assistance. The economic challenges posed by ongoing rising prices have led to a 31 percent increase in new households seeking assistance from The Salvation Army this year. Notably, 34 percent of those requiring aid are children, highlighting the urgent need for support.

"It is only through the generosity of Maritimers that The Salvation Army can reach its goal and give hope today to the increasing numbers in need in our communities," says Locke. "By donating to our iconic Christmas Kettles in stores or online, people are joining our Army of Givers."

The Salvation Army's iconic Christmas Kettle Campaign has provided hope to Canadians since 1906. Today, as one of Canada's largest charitable giving events, the campaign raises funds in over 2,000 kettle locations across the country. When you donate to a Christmas Kettle, every dollar stays in your community to help vulnerable neighbours in need.

Please donate online at SalvationArmy.ca/Maritime by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visiting a kettle near you.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of people in your community.

