The Royal Society of Canada Announces its 2019 Class of New Fellows and Members of the College

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) and its Members have elected this year's new Fellows, and named the incoming class of The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

Ninety-three new Fellows in the Academies of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, and Science have been elected by their peers for their outstanding scholarly, scientific and artistic achievement. Recognition by the RSC is the highest honour an individual can achieve in the Arts, Social Sciences and Sciences.

The RSC is also welcoming 46 new Members of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, that includes top mid-career leaders in Canada. The College provides the RSC with a multigenerational capacity to help Canada and the world address major challenges and seize new opportunities including those identified in emerging fields.

"The Royal Society of Canada is extremely fortunate to welcome these exceptionally talented scholars, artists and scientists as new Members of the Society. They have made outstanding contributions to their fields and to Canada's intellectual and artistic breadth, and are making a tremendously positive impact on the world. We recognize them for all that they have done, and indeed will continue to do, to advance scholarly and public life in Canada and around the world," says RSC President Chad Gaffield.

The 2019 Fellows and Members will be welcomed into the RSC this November, in Ottawa, during the RSC's Celebration of Excellence and Engagement. The presentation of RSC Medals and Awards, will also take place along with multiple opportunities to learn about and discuss the latest research results. The official announcement for the 2019 Medal and Award Winners will be released September 17 on the RSC Website. Click here to register.

Click here for more information about the newly elected Fellows and College members.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC. recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

SOURCE Royal Society of Canada (RSC)

For further information: Russel MacDonald, Manager, Programmes, The Royal Society of Canada, (613) 991-6990 ext. 111, rmacdonald@rsc-src.ca; www.rsc-src.ca; @RSCTheAcademies

Related Links

https://rsc-src.ca/

