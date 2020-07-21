OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Thanks to those who are buying recognition medals to express gratitude to an essential worker or a special someone making a difference through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Canadian Mint is making an initial donation of $100,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada.

At a time when many Canadians cannot give a hug or say 'thanks' in person, these medals are a tangible way for people to express their appreciation, while raising money for an organization fighting childhood hunger. The Mint is donating all net proceeds from the sale of each medal to the Breakfast Club of Canada Emergency Fund in support of children and families who are facing food insecurity now and in the months to come, due to the repercussions of COVID-19.

"I am deeply touched by the response of Canadians to this project that has been a personal labour of love for the employees of the Royal Canadian Mint," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "The $100,000 donation we are making today to Breakfast Club is just a start and I look forward to increasing this donation as people continue to recognize those who they feel deserve a medal."

"As many Canadians, we had to adapt our services at Breakfast Club of Canada to ensure we reach as many children and families to support their growing needs to feed themselves," said Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada. "In 25 years, it is the first time we can continue to feed children over the summer, which is proof of how much the mission of Breakfast Club of Canada is essential. We are deeply touched by all the support we are receiving, and we thank the Canadian Royal Mint and all their employees for this recognition of the Club's work. Together, let's lift the burden of food insecurity off the shoulders of children and families to replace them with hope and smiles."

The Recognition Medal retails for $9.95 and all net proceeds go Breakfast Club of Canada. It is a nickel-plated steel medal that includes a magnet, so that it can be proudly worn, on either meticulously engraved side, by its deserving recipient.

On one side is a heart and maple leaf icon representing the collective spirit of Canadians. The maple leaf and heart as one symbolize Canadians coming together in embrace as we help those in need. A complex array of micro-mirrors covering the heart creates a pulsating light effect that evokes Canada's strong heartbeat.

The second side represents our nation's grateful spirit. The heart in the centre of the group symbolizes Canadians coming together in appreciation for our essential workers. We recognize their dedication and bravery, and the micro text represents the thankful voices of a nation.

In Ottawa alone, the Mint's Recognition Medal has touched a number of special Canadians:

Linda - Registered Nurse, Queensway Carleton Hospital

"Our COVID-19 Testing Centre opened in March, and I really wanted to be more involved and join the fight, so volunteered to work there. It has been very fulfilling and satisfying, as I feel like I am a small piece in the huge puzzle of defeating this virus. It's awesome that the Mint has created this Recognition Medal. Absolutely awesome. It's really wonderful to be recognized and valued this way, and it's really an honour. This medal will be a treasured keepsake that can be passed down to your kids."

Rigoberto - Bus Operator, OC Transpo

"I have had many passengers extend their thanks to me for working throughout the pandemic and it means a great deal to me, as it shows the togetherness needed to get through this time. Though working through this time has had its challenges, I appreciate the Royal Canadian Mint recognizing my efforts and those of all essential workers."

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng - ICU and Palliative Care Physician, Ottawa Hospital and Monfort Hospital

"The fact that we are being seen for the work that we do, especially in a time during a pandemic when more is being asked of us, and that the nation is willing to recognize the work that we're doing, is just so humbling. It's empowering to know that the nation's behind you just gives us more inspiration, more incentive, more juice to really step up and do what we need to do for our patients."

Complete background on this project, including videos and still photography can be found here.

This heartfelt token of appreciation for Canada's essential workers and everyday heroes can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site at www.mint.ca. It is also available at the Mint's newly re-opened Winnipeg boutique, as well as participating Canada Post locations, or through TD Canada Trust.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 243,500 children and youth in 1,809 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Breakfast Club of Canada's Emergency Fund

To help families struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic, Breakfast Club of Canada created an Emergency Fund, which has so far allowed for over $8 million to be given to 900 schools and community organizations across the country. Through the grants that we are allocating to smaller community-based organizations, food is being distributed in many different ways – some are providing food hampers, other backpacks and premade meals, others it's a grab and go bag that is distributed at schools or even gift cards to grocery stores. There are so many different methods, tailored to each communities' needs and capacities. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org.

