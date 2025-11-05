BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Routhier family, known for its longstanding leadership in Quebec's food industry, announced today the acquisition of Eurodib, a company founded in 1996 by the Dumaine family that specializes in the distribution of professional kitchen equipment throughout Canada and the United States.

This joint investment by the Routhier family, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Montérégie and key members of management is intended to accelerate Eurodib's growth across North America and strengthen its position as a leader in professional kitchen equipment.

"We are proud to be able to build on the solid foundations laid by the Dumaine family," says Ian Routhier. "Eurodib has earned a reputation for excellence in its field, and our goal is to preserve its legacy while supporting its long-term growth," he adds.

"After nearly 30 years at the helm of Eurodib, it was important for us to pass the company on to a family that shares our values," emphasize Jean-Yves Dumaine and Catherine Yerex Dumaine, founders of Eurodib. "We are confident that the Routhier family will continue our vision and help the company reach new heights."

Eurodib will continue its activities under the leadership of the Routhier family, ensuring continuity in its operations, customer service, and long-standing partnerships built over nearly three decades.

Advisors and financial partners

The Plante Group of National Bank Financial served as a facilitator for both parties. National Bank, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ - Montérégie, Roynat Capital and Export Development Canada (EDC) acted as financial partners in the transaction.

About Eurodib

Since 1996, Eurodib has been distributing high-quality professional foodservice equipment, primarily imported from Europe. With a well-established North American presence, the company offers a wide range of the most respected and innovative brands in the professional culinary sector. www.eurodib.com

About the Routhier Family

The Routhier family has been a leading player in the Canadian food industry for over 100 years, notably through the Courchesne Larose Group, a leader in the distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables. Drawing on their entrepreneurial expertise and long-term vision, the family partners with entrepreneurs and business families across Quebec to support their national and international growth. By focusing on lasting partnerships built on trust, performance, and the transfer of expertise across generations, it actively contributes to the development of strong and responsible Quebec businesses that are rooted in their communities and open to the world.

About the Fonds Régional de solidarité FTQ

Part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ participate in the economic development of every region of Québec, thanks to the savings of more than 808,000 Quebecers. Since their creation in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested $1.9 billion in over 1,800 companies. www.fondsftq.com

SOURCE Eurodib

For more information, please contact André Daviault, [email protected].