THE ROSE CORPORATION'S BAKERFIELD II WINS THREE PROMINENT INDUSTRY AWARDS IN 2025

The Rose Corporation, a leading real estate development and management firm, is proud to announce that it was recognized in 2025 with three important industry awards for its Bakerfield II purpose-built rental building in Newmarket.

The Bakerfield II was awarded the:

BILD Award for Best Purpose-Built Rental Project

for Best Purpose-Built Rental Project OHBA Award of Distinction for Best Mid-Rise Building

for Best Mid-Rise Building FRPO MAC Award for Rental Development of the Year, 200 Units or Less

Daniel Berholz, President of The Rose Corporation, stated, "We are deeply grateful for this recognition from three highly respected industry organizations and our peers. After almost 45 years in business and over a decade of delivering purpose built rental communities, The Bakerfield II stands out as something truly special."

The Bakerfield II, situated at 200 Deerfield Road, concludes a four-tower, 4.5-acre master-planned community, adding over 800 new units to the core of Uptown Newmarket. This 10-storey residence encompasses 175 suites and features 55 floor plan options, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom plus den, with affordable and accessible units available. Suites include floor-to-ceiling windows, open concept living, modern kitchens, quartz countertops, in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances, ample storage options and outdoor living space.

Residents of The Bakerfield II enjoy access to a broad range of amenities including a golf simulator, co-working spaces, and expanded lounge and gym areas. Other amenities include a yoga studio, social and games lounges, screening room, children's indoor play zone and public playground, pet spa, car wash, automated parcel lockers, EV charging stations, and a fireside lobby lounge.

The Bakerfield II was successful not only because of its design and execution, but because it was built through a genuine public-private partnership. The Rose Corporation worked closely with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), York Region, and the Town of Newmarket to transform a derelict industrial site into a thriving the new Bakerfield community along the Viva Rapid Transit corridor. In just eight years, this partnership delivered more than 800 new purpose-built rental and condominium homes, now enjoyed by over 1,500 residents.

These buildings serve a wide range of households and income levels, including affordable units delivered in partnership with all levels of government, constructed to meet high sustainability (LEED Silver) and civic standards. The Bakerfield community reflects what can be achieved when public agencies and private developers work together with a shared vision.

The Rose Corporation has an exciting pipeline of opportunities in cities and towns across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and is committed to delivering many more transformational rental communities like The Bakerfield II where they are needed most.

About The Rose Corporation

The Rose Corporation is a real estate development and asset management organization with a four-decade long track record of successful real estate investment. Since 2014, The Rose Corporation has focused on the development and construction of purpose-built rental apartments and low-rise single-family subdivisions in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Through this mandate, Rose has recently completed, or has under active development, over 10,000 new homes and lots with completion values exceeding $6.0 billion. The Rose Corporation is passionate about community-building for our valued customers while generating strong returns for our partners.

