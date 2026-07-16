THE ROSE CORPORATION'S 5,600 HOME MIXED-USE COMMUNITY AT 420 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD EAST ADVANCES WITH UNANIMOUS APPROVAL OF OFFICIAL PLAN AND ZONING AMENDMENTS

Located just east of Trafalgar Road on the former General Electric manufacturing site, the property is the largest redevelopment parcel in Midtown Oakville. The proposal will transform these underutilized brownfield employment lands into a landmark, high-density, mixed-use community. At full build-out, the development is expected to deliver approximately 5,600 homes across 14 buildings, together with substantial at-grade retail and other non-residential uses and approximately five acres of fully integrated parks and open space.

The site will also benefit from exceptional transit connectivity. The proposed Trafalgar Road Bus Rapid Transit line and regional GO bus service are planned to run through the development, with a new transit stop within the community. Oakville GO Station, the second-busiest station in the GO Transit network after Union Station, is approximately a 10-minute walk away.

Council's unanimous approval followed a positive staff recommendation and strong support from resident associations. Throughout the planning process, the proposal evolved through ongoing consultation with Town staff, Council and residents. Speakers at the meeting praised The Rose Corporation's openness, transparency and willingness to engage, as well as the project's alignment with Oakville's long-term vision for Midtown.

"From the beginning, we believed the best communities are created together. The ideas, questions and feedback we received from Council, Town staff and residents challenged us to think differently and ultimately helped us shape a plan that better reflects Oakville's vision and the community's priorities," said Daniel Berholz, President, The Rose Corporation. "We are excited to build on that collaboration and transform this remarkable site into a vibrant new neighbourhood that future generations of Oakville residents will be proud to call home."

The project draws its inspiration from Oakville's downtown streetscape and is designed around a network of parks, open spaces, pedestrian connections and active frontages. Signature features include an integrated park loop, a retail-oriented "high street," an activated "Bentway-style" underpass, two public plazas and a timber-beam pedestrian bridge at the south end of the site providing a safe pedestrian connection over the future north-south arterial road.

To realize this vision, The Rose Corporation assembled an internationally renowned design team that includes Canadian architects Graziani & Corazza, Danish landscape architects SLA, and British architects Allies and Morrison. "We worked closely with our design team to thoughtfully respond to community feedback and the Town's vision for Midtown while creating a world-class destination that will support future residents, enrich the broader community, and attract visitors," said David Bannerman, Vice President of Development, The Rose Corporation. "The proposed design is firmly rooted in the character of Oakville's downtown and neighbourhoods, while drawing on European experience in creating human-scaled, walkable streets and public spaces."

The Rose Corporation is targeting late 2027 for the start of construction on the first phase, a purpose-built rental apartment building. As the project advances, The Rose Corporation will continue working with municipal, regional, provincial and federal partners to coordinate infrastructure delivery, advance purpose-built rental housing and help accelerate the creation of a complete Midtown community.

QUOTES:

"This has been a historic evening. I believe you've set an inspirational example for others to follow in terms of your consideration of and your respect for Oakville's vision for our future which is fully within the parameters of Ontario's provincial planning statement 2024."

- Mayor Rob Burton

"I want to thank The Rose Corporation. Your willingness to collaborate is noteworthy, as is the significance that you're proposing a community that reflects key attributes of Oakville. This development is a critical piece of the vision for Midtown."

- Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall

"The proposed concept and design are thoughtful, innovative, and aligned with our vision for a complete livable Midtown community. We have been impressed by The Rose Corporation's openness, transparency, and willingness to engage meaningfully with staff, councillors, and the community. This collaborative approach goes to the heart of good planning and building public trust."

- Councillor Dave Gittings

About The Rose Corporation

The Rose Corporation is a real estate development and asset management organization with a 44-year track record of successful real estate investment. Since 2014, The Rose Corporation has focused on the development and construction of mixed market and affordable purpose-built rental apartments and low-rise single-family subdivisions throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Through this mandate, Rose has recently completed, or is actively developing, more than 10,000 new homes and lots with completion values exceeding $6.0 billion. The Rose Corporation is passionate about community-building for its valued customers while generating strong returns for its partners.

SOURCE The Rose Corporation

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