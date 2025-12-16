ICANN Releases 2026 Guidebook, Other Resources to Support Organizations Planning to Apply for New Domain Extensions in April 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Internet is constantly evolving – transforming and changing as users innovate new technologies and platforms for connection, learning, and opportunity. Businesses and other entities will have a rare chance to be part of the next phase of that evolution when the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) begins accepting applications for new domain extensions next year. That means that companies and organizations can apply to have custom domain extensions – otherwise known as generic top-level domains (gTLDs). A gTLD is the part of an Internet address that comes after the last dot.

Today, ICANN published the official Applicant Guidebook for the New gTLD Program: 2026 Round , expected to open to receive applications on 30 April 2026. The guidebook is the authoritative manual for any entity – brands, communities, cities – that wants to apply for a gTLD. It gives interested parties the application questions, requirements, and processes to lead readers through application submission and evaluation processes.

New gTLDs present a unique opportunity for businesses, communities, regions, and organizations to strengthen their digital presence. A custom domain extension, like .brand or .city, is a powerful tool to enhance visibility, build consumer trust, and foster innovation as part of a digital presence or strategy. The 2026 Round of new gTLDs also will expand the number of Internationalized Domain Names, which will be available in more than two dozen scripts, representing over 300 languages used around the world.

New gTLDs are managed by registry operators, which play a key role in the Internet ecosystem. As the nonprofit responsible for coordinating the Internet's global Domain Name System, ICANN has developed a comprehensive process to assess and approve registry operators.

"It's important that new gTLD applicants be prepared for the assessment of the gTLD string they wish to apply for, as well as all of the applicable evaluations, including financial and operational capabilities," said ICANN President and CEO Kurtis Lindqvist. "The Applicant Guidebook tells them exactly what's required and helps them navigate the process."

The 2026 Round Applicant Guidebook is available in English ; an HTML version will be available before the end of January 2026. ICANN will provide translations of the guidebook in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish no later than two months before the opening of the 2026 Round, as required by community-developed policy recommendations.

New Resources Available to Prepare Applicants

ICANN offers many resources to help prepare potential applicants, including webinars , key topic overviews, Frequently Asked Questions, and other support materials. All are available on the program website .

ICANN will open the application submission period on 30 April 2026 and will continue to publish additional applicant resources in the lead-up to the round opening. For more information on the New gTLD Program: 2026 Round, please visit https://newgtldprogram.icann.org/ .

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

